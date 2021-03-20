Report Property
Damage To State
If you have suffered property damage because of the winter weather event, please read the following and complete the survey at the link included, https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
Water Bill Notice
Due to Ice Storm water issues, IMUD customers are approved to pay last month’s (February) water bill for the current month’s (March) bill. For more information call 543-6844.
wednesday, march 24
Library Hosts Book Fair
The El Campo Branch Library located at 200 W. Church St. is hosting a Buy-One-Get-One-Free Scholastic Book Fair from Wednesday, March 24 through Thursday, April 1. For everyone’s protection face masks are required and use hand sanitizer before touching any book or item in the book fair. For more information call the library at 543-2362 or visit the library’s website at www.whartonco.lib.tx.us.
friday, march 26
Storytelling Campaign Showcases Schools
ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston and Disney are bringing the magic of storytelling to El Campo ISD. The Rally for Reading will live stream on Friday, March 26 and will introduce special guests and local leaders to students in El Campo and neighboring Wharton ISD, including celebrity cameos from some of your favorite Disney Channel shows, coverage can be watched on ABC13.com, and ABC13’s app. The rally will then continue Saturday, March 27 with the announcement of ABC13 and Disney’s gift of 10,000 books to the students of El Campo and Wharton ISDs. Students Pre-K through 5th grade will receive free books, the drive-thru distribution from 9 - 11 a.m., March 27 will be at Northside Elementary located at 2610 Meadow Lane, please enter U-drive on Blossom Meyer.
saturday, march 27
Legion Holds Fundraiser/Cook-Off
The Blessing American Legion Auxiliary No. 649 cook off will take place on Saturday, March 27 starting at 8 a.m., 1st-3rd trophies will be given out. Two raffles will also be held the same day with an auction, proceeds will go to veterans programs, girls state attendees scholarships and several local charities. For auction info call 578-1618, cook-off info 361-649-8536 and for raffle info 479-0783.
sunday, march 28
KC Holds Fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will be selling BBQ chicken plates and raffle tickets on Sunday, March 28. Plates will be to-go only from 11 a.m. until sold out at the KC Hall in El Campo. Plates and raffle tickets are $10 each. For more information contact Richard Raun at 541-3775.
saturday, april 3
Hospital Holds Hunt
Mid Coast Health System is inviting children ages 3-9 to a drive thru easter egg hunt. The hunt will be held Saturday, April 3 from 10 - 11 a.m., drive thru the El Campo Memorial Hospital (303 Sandy Corner Rd.) front entrance and remain in your car, each child will receive a lunch bag with Easter Eggs while supplies last.
wednesday, april 7
Community Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, April 7 from 3 - 8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule an appointment contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit CommitForLife.org and use sponsor code: 5911. T-shirts will be given to donors.
Ongoing
Commodities To Be Distributed
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. Call 541-7493.
Fundraiser Taking Orders
Wharton County Cares Fundraiser is currently taking orders for seasonal 14” Flower Plant Bowls. Pickup will be from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at United Ag in El Campo. Contact Becky Koudela at 332-1685 and Terry Rutherford at 578-1366 for orders and more information.
Sale Benefits Art Center
The El Campo Art Association has tamales and salsa for sale from now until April 2. To order, call Mae Borak 541-0911. Orders are to be picked up at the Art Center, located at 201 W. Monseratte.
Manna Meals Pick-Up Only
Manna Meals is offered at no cost 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in a convenient drive-through at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth) in El Campo. Meals are prepared by members of local congregations. For information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
---------------
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fundraisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.