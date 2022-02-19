Bulletin Board

Nominations
For Citizen
Of The Year
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year. The Citizen of the Year is a lifetime achievement award. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Feb. 23. Nomination letters can be delivered to the Chamber Office at 01 N. Mechanic or by mail to P.O. Box 1400, El Campo, there is also a dropbox available. Nominations can also be emailed to ecc@elcampochamber.com. If you have submitted a candidate in the past that was not selected, please resubmit or call the Chamber to update candidate information to be reconsidered. For any questions or more details, please call 543-2713. The Citizen of the Year will be announced at the Membership & Awards Gala Thursday, March 31.
Bluebonnet Club
Holds Fundraiser
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club is currently holding their Pecan/Nut Fundraiser. All proceeds go to many local organizations along with Wharton County Youth Fair Scholarships. There is a wide variety of nuts for sale, if interested please contact Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
saturday, February 19
Soccer League Registration
El Campo Soccer League is holding Spring Sign Up Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Willie Bell Park Pavilion. Registration is open to boys and girls ages 5-16, all skill levels. There is a fee of $90 per player, bring a copy of birth certificate and a small photo. No late registration after Fe. 20. For more details visit on Facebook El Campo Soccer League or email ecsoccerleague@yahoo.com. The season will start after Spring Break.
THURSDAY, February 24
Foundation Holds
Annual Meeting
The El Campo Medical Foundation will hold its annual meeting Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 pm. at the El Campo Country Club. The meeting is open to the public. Please contact Kim Cooper at 332-7890 or kimberleywcooper@gmail.com or Pam Hut at 543-9791 or phunt.emch.org for more information.
Chamber Blender
3 in 1 Fitness Center is hosting a Chamber Blender Thursday, Feb. 24 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy refreshments, socializing and door prizes.
Read-A-Thon Kicks Off
St. Philip Catholic School Read-a-Thon kicks off on Feb 24. Sponsor a child and their reading by donating at the school office through any SPS student or online at www.stphilipschool.org from now until March 22. For more information call 543-2901.
Saturday, February 26
Boling Dinner, Dance Coming
Boling Fair Fund, Inc. is holding a Social, barbecue dinner, Auction & Dance at the Boling Community Center. Meal Tickets $10 each. Purchase from any Boling FFA or 4-H member. 4 p.m. Social, 5 p.m. BBQ Dinner, followed by auction and dancing until midnight.
Wednesday, March 2
Wharton County Retired Teachers Gathering in Wharton
WCRTSA will meet at Wharton County Museum at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is vegetable lasagna, squash casserole, salad and garlic bread. Door prizes and drawings. All retired teachers are welcome. Call 979-533-2905, Wharton; 979-541-9072, El Campo; 281-798-6261, East Bernard.
Thursday, March 3
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary,
Flotilla 7-10 Coming
Victoria, monthly meeting: will be held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. For more information contact Bessie Souris by email: grannybessies@gmail.com.
Saturday, March 5
2022 Daddy-Daughter Dance
Just Do It Now will hold their annual Daddy Daughter Dance at the Wharton Civic Center, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pictures start at 5 p.m., dance at 5:30 p.m. $20 per couple-Ticket, pre-sale by March 4. $25 per couple at the door. Call JDIN at 979-453-1790 or Barbie Fortenberry at 979-531-1975 for more information.
ONGOING
Free Income Tax Preparation
The AARP Foundation is sponsoring free income tax preparation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. Call 361-880-0335 to schedule an appointment and for more information.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
