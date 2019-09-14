Bluebonnet Extension Selling
Nuts Now Through Sept. 30
Members of the Bluebonnet Extension Education Club are currently selling pecans and other assorted nuts. The last day to place an order is Monday, Sept. 30 by calling one of these members: Norma Korenek, 979-541-6356; Donna Shimek, 979-320-7850; Cynthia Priesmeyer, 979-578-1867 or Genevieve Hicks, 979-240-9700. All proceeds will be used for various projects the club supports, such as scholarships and making donations to 4-H events.
Registration Being Taken
For 5K Museum Color Run
Register now for the Museum’s Run Wild 5K Fun Run/Walk that will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 with a start time of 8:30 a.m. This is a great way to start your day and support the museum. Early registration is open now and get an event t-shirt if you register before Friday, Sept. 20. Call 543-6885 for more information.
SUNDAY, Sept. 15
KCs Hosts Chicken Dinner
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 is hosting a fried chicken dinner starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Columbus Hall. Plates are $10 each and will be available until sold out.
Monday, Sept. 16
Wharton Co. GOP Meeting Set
The next meeting of the Wharton County Republican Party Executive Committee will be Monday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Wharton County Electric Co-Op meeting room in El Campo. Interested Republicans are invited to attend.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Square Dancing Fun
The Mustang Square Dance Club will offer free classes, Tuesdays, Sept. 17 and 24, 7 - 8 p.m. at the First Methodist Church, annex, 200 Twin Oaks in Ganado. There is no age limit. Wear comfortable shoes. Snacks will be provided.
Downtown Dinner Coming
The City of El Campo hosts Downtown Dinner, 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17. Food trucks offer a wide variety of items in downtown El Campo along Monseratte by Evans Park. To reserve a table, call City Hall at 541-5000.
Legion To Meet Sept. 17
Members of the American Legion will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the American Legion Hall.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Health Fair Coming To El Campo
Take advantage of health screenings and other valuable information at the annual Wharton County Health Fair taking place Thursday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. New this year will be a Medicare specialist who can assist with making decisions about coverage. There will be bingo starting at 11 a.m. and door prizes given away. Proceeds will benefit two local community projects, Wharton County Cares and Team Rubicon. This event is free and all ages are welcome to attend.
Coffee with the Cops
El Campo and Wharton are joining up for a fun come and go event at the Wharton County Health Fair on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the El Campo Civic Center. Come meet El Campo and Wharton Police Officers, El Campo and Wharton EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol), Texas Game Wardens and staff from 9-11 a.m. There will be complimentary coffee and snacks.
County Democrats To Meet
The Wharton County Democrats will hold their monthly meeting at 9er’s Grill, 112 W. Boling Hwy. in Wharton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. For information, contact Jeff Dixon, 281-795-6485.
Friday, Sept. 20
Derby Dolls Reunion Registration Due
Former El Campo High School Derby Dolls have until Friday, Sept. 20 to register for the Dolls 50th year reunion which will include activities on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19. For information on how to register, contact Stephanie Jensen at sjensen@ecisd.org. Friday will include a half time performance and Saturday there will be a reunion brunch at the ECHS cafeteria.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Library Celebrates 80 Years
The Wharton County Library system will observe its 80th anniversary with an open house Tuesday, Sept. 24 starting with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend the event which will be held at the Wharton Library at 1920 N. Fulton in Wharton. The Wharton County Library system was the 25th county library to be established in the state of Texas.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
KCs Host Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus Councl No. 2490 is having a blood drive from 2 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Columbus Hall on Amory Road in El Campo. Contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or go to giveblood.org to schedule your appointment. Sponsor code is 5911.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Dinner Benefit To Help Cancer Patient
A benefit dinner of barbecue chicken and sausage with sides is being held for Dee Gutierrez, who was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Plates, $10 each, will be to-go only from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at Laura’s Cafe, 1616 S. Mechanic. Tickets are available at Laura’s or First State Bank in El Campo.
Ongoing
EC Class Searching For Grads
The El Campo High School Class of 1984 is looking for fellow graduates to invite to a 35th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 12. For information, contact Kim Novak Socha at kimsocha@att.net, or Melissa Brandt Lester at mel@lestercontracting.com. Information can also be found on the El Campo High School Class of 1984 Facebook page.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
