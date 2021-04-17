DEA Take Back
Program Is Back
Running until April 25, the DEA Take Back Program is accepting expired and unused medication. Bring the medication to the El Campo Police Department, 1011 West Loop, lobby and drop inside the metal container. No aerosol, needles or vape pens will be accepted. For questions, call Cpl. Mark Biskup at 543-5311.
Report Property
Damage To State
If you have suffered property damage because of the winter weather event, please complete the survey at the link included, https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
monday, april 19
Early Voting Begins
The City of El Campo 2021 Elections early voting will begin Monday, April 19 - 23 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and April 26 - 27 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Location for voting will be at the Wharton County Library El Campo Branch. 200 W. Church, in the Mayors Room.
tuesday, april 20
Sanitizer Available For Businesses
The CDC will be giving free 32 ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to businesses on Tuesday, April 20 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Northside Education Center located at 707 Farhenhold in El Campo.
Wednesday, April 21
Aggies To Hold Muster
The Wharton County A&M Club invites all to their Aggie Muster, Wednesday, April 21 at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. Guest speaker is John Comstock, who was the last survivor pulled from the 1999 A&M bonfire. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meal and program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets and reserved tables can be purchased online at www.whartoncountyags.org/muster or contact Robin Hensley at wcagsMuster@gmail.com or visit the website.
Ongoing
Registration For Summer Camp
The El Campo Museum is beginning registration for its summer camp programs. Animal Camp will run eight weeks on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon starting on June 9 through July 28. Science camp will run six weeks 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays June 17 through July 22. To register in advance, call 543-6855.
Tax Aid Provided
The AARP Foundation provides help with taxes 1 - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the Manna Meals Center, 500 Foerster in El Campo. To schedule an appointment, call 979-482-9309.
