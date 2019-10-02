FRIDAY, OCT. 4
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at the El Campo Library Friday Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. to answer any questions. For more information contact Tommy Brandl 578-1990.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Festival To Be Held In Alamo Park
The Annual El Campo Prairie Days Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at Alamo Park in El Campo. Festivities beginning at 10 a.m. will include live music throughout the day with various booths offering children’s activities, crafts, food, games and more. For a vendor application or for additional information about the event, call the El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture at 543-2713. The chamber office is located at 01 N. Mechanic.
Run Wild 5K Set For Oct. 5
The El Campo Museum’s Run Wild 5K Fun Run is set for Saturday, Oct. 5. with a start time of 8:30 a.m. Participants can register now at the museum, online or the morning of race day. The Fun Run raises funds for the museum’s operations and activities. For information, call 543-6885.
Class of 1999 To Hold 20 Year Reunion
The El Campo High School Class of 1999 will host its 20 year reunion Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 - 11 p.m. at the 409 Club in El Campo. Appetizers will be served and setups available. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For information visit http://bit.ly/echs1999 or contact Amy Klatt at amysue68@sbcglobal.net.
SUNDAY OCT. 6
Festival To Be Held
Tation Community Center will be holding their fall festival Sunday, Oct. 6. There will be plates to go and inside dining, serving starts at 11 a.m. Fun, food, games and entertainment available all day.
Locals Gather To Support Life
Life Chain Sunday will be observed Sunday, Oct. 6 at Evans Park. Those participating should arrive at 1:40 p.m., event is from 2 - 3 p.m. This event is held to publicly acknowledge all life to be important.
MONDAY OCT. 7
MEDICARE 101
El Campo Branch Library will be holding programs about Medicare Monday Oct. 7 beginning at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Ruthie 543-2362.
Pumpkin Contest Open To Youth
El Campo Branch Library is calling all library patrons ages 3 to 14 to participate in the Great Pumpkin Bash and pumpkin decorating contest. Entry forms are available at the library. Decorated entries must be delivered either Monday, Oct. 7 or Tuesday, Oct. 8 during regular library hours. For information call 543-2362.
WEDNESDAY OCT. 9
All Welcome To Christian Event
Fields of Faith event is set to take place Oct. 9 at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium in Wharton. Gates open at 6 p.m., event is from 6:30 - 8 p.m. For more information contact Alice or Jerrell Barron at ladyabarron@gmail.com, pastorbarron111@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
Garden Club Trip Open To All
Wharton Garden Club invites members and community friends for an Oct. 10 garden day trip by chartered bus. The trip will include a stroll through Helen’s Garden in League City, a garden talk and shopping at Maas Nursery in Seabrook and visiting Armand Bayou Nature Center in Pasadena. There is a $60 fee, lunch not included. To sign up, call Patti at 453-0138.
2019 Prom Fundraiser
The El Campo High School is selling meal tickets to raise funds for this years prom. The drive-thru will begin at 4:30 p.m. by the cafeteria. Tickets can be purchased by a junior student or by contacting Alicia Aguilar at aaguilar@ecisd.org or call 543-6341 ext. 422.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
Sneak Peek At The Patch
Theta Delta will be having their annual pumpkin patch sneak peek Friday Oct. 11 opening at 5:30 p.m. at Evans Park. Activities include a moon bounce, temporary tattoos, face and pumpkin painting for the kids. VIP tickets are still available.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
Pumpkin Patch Offers Fun For All
Theta Delta’s Annual Pumpkin Patch will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. until noon at Evans Park. There will be activities for kids and plenty of photo opportunities. There is a $10 admission fee for families. Fees apply for additional fun activities.
SUNDAY OCT. 13
Holy Cross Parish Holds Bazaar
Bazaar to be held Sunday Oct. 13 at Riverside Hall in East Benard. Meals to be served starting at 11 a.m. Games, auction and raffle are just some of the entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
ONGOING
El Campo Class Searching For Grads
The El Campo High School Class of 1984 is looking for fellow graduates to invite to a 35th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 12. For information, contact Kim Novak Socha at kimsocha@att.net, or Melissa Brandt Lester at mel@lestercontracting.com. Information can also be found on the El Campo High School Class of 1984 Facebook page.
Club Selling Nuts, Pecan Selections
Members of the Bluebonnet Extension Education Club are currently selling pecans and other assorted nuts. The last day to place an order is Monday, Sept. 30 by calling one of these members: Norma Korenek, 979-541-6356; Donna Shimek, 979-320-7850; Cynthia Priesmeyer, 979-578-1867 or Genevieve Hicks, 979-240-9700. All proceeds will be used for various projects the club supports, such as scholarships and making donations to 4-H events.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. Legion Hosts Friday Night Bingo American Legion Post 251 host bingo games every Fridays with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Free English Classes At The Library
Classes de ingles gratis para personas que estan comenzando a aprender y practicar ingles. El enfoque sera en el desarrollo del vocabulario, construccion de oraciones y conversacion oral. Cada Sabado a las, 10 a.m. La Biblioteca de El Campo 200 W. Church. Free English classes for individuals who are beginning to learn and practice the English language. Focus will be on vocabulary development, sentence construction and oral conversation. Meet Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the El Campo Branch Library.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com. Veterans Service Office Open
