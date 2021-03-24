Report Property
Damage To State
If you have suffered property damage because of the winter weather event, please complete the survey at the link included, https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
Water Bill Notice
Due to Ice Storm water issues, IMUD customers are approved to pay last month’s (February) water bill for the current month’s (March) bill. For more information, call 543-6844.
wednesday, march 24
Library Hosts Book Fair
The El Campo Branch Library, located at 200 W. Church, is hosting a Buy-One-Get-One-Free Scholastic Book Fair from Wednesday, March 24 through Thursday, April 1. For everyone’s protection, face masks are required and library leaders ask that attendees use hand sanitizer before touching any book or item in the book fair. For more information, call the library at 543-2362 or visit the library’s website, www.whartonco.lib.tx.us.
friday, march 26
Stories Puts Schools In Spotlight
ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston and Disney are bringing the magic of storytelling to El Campo ISD. The Rally for Reading will live stream on Friday, March 26 and will introduce special guests and local leaders to students in El Campo and Wharton ISD, including celebrity cameos from some of your favorite Disney Channel shows. Coverage can be watched on ABC13.com and using ABC13’s app. Students Pre-K through fifth grade will receive free books at the drive-thru distribution event from 9 - 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27 at Northside Elementary, 2610 Meadow. Please enter U-drive on Blossom Meyer.
saturday, march 27
Legion Holds Fundraiser/Cook-Off
The Blessing American Legion Auxiliary No. 649 cook off will start 8 a.m. Saturday, March 27. First-third place trophies will be given out. Two raffles will also be held with an auction. Proceeds will go to veterans programs, girls state attendees scholarships and several local charities. For auction info, call 578-1618; cook-off info, call 361-649-8536; and for raffle info, call 479-0783.
Church Holds Sale
The First Baptist Church in Louise, 608 First, will be holding a bake and yard sale from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
sunday, march 28
KC Holds Fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will be selling barbecue chicken plates Sunday, March 28. Plates will be to-go only from 11 a.m. until sold out at the KC Hall in El Campo. Plates are $10 each. For more information, contact Richard Raun at 541-3775.
saturday, april 3
Hospital Holds Hunt
Mid Coast Health System is inviting children ages 3-9 to a drive thru easter egg hunt. The hunt will be held 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3. Drive thru the El Campo Memorial Hospital (303 Sandy Corner Rd.) front entrance and remain in your car. Each child will receive a lunch bag with Easter Eggs, while supplies last.
wednesday, april 7
Community Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is hosting a community blood drive 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule an appointment, contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit CommitForLife.org and use sponsor code: 5911. T-shirts will be given to donors.
Ongoing
Fundraiser Taking Orders
Wharton County Cares Fundraiser is currently taking orders for seasonal 14” Flower Plant Bowls. Pickup will be from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at United Ag in El Campo. Contact Becky Koudela at 332-1685 and Terry Rutherford at 578-1366 for orders and more information.
Sale Benefits Art Center
The El Campo Art Association has tamales and salsa for sale from now until April 2. To order, call Mae Borak 541-0911. Orders are to be picked up at the Art Center, located at 201 W. Monseratte.
