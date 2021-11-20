To-Go Feast Set
For Thanksgiving
A free drive-thru Thanksgiving meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. All welcome. Starting Monday, those who need a meal delivered can call 543-5073. Volunteers needed. If wanting to volunteer, come to th Civic Center at 9:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Wreath Orders Being
Taken For Veterans
Comfort Wood Daughters of the American Revolution is taking orders for the annual Wreaths Across America project to honor fallen veterans. Wreaths are to be placed on a veteran’s grave during a special ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18. The last day to order is Monday, Nov. 22. For wreath pick up and further information call Glenell Wenglar at 543-0374 or email wenglar@sbcglobal.net.
Santa Coming
To EC Museum
The El Campo Museum is welcoming Santa and his workshop this year for their annual Christmas Pictures with Santa. The photo stage will be set up and decorated and they will be accepting registrations for picture slots until the day of. For more information, call 979-543-6885 or email ask@elcampomuseum.org. Sign up can be found at www.tinyurl.com/SantaPictures2021.
TUESDAY, Nov. 30
Chamber Hosts Annual Shop Hop
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is hosting its 13th annual Hometown Holiday Shop Hop, Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Participating merchants will have refreshements, holiday specials and chances to win.
THURSDAy, DEC. 2
Annual Christmas Parade Returns
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is holding the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade. The 2021 theme is “El Campo Country Christmas”. The parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Applications can be found on the Chamber website www.elcampochamber.com.Deadline for entry is Monday, Nov. 29. For more information contact the Chamber at 543-2713.
Saturday, DEC. 4
Civic Center Holds Christmas Mall
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Christmas Mall, Saturday Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 at the El Campo Civic Center located at 2350 N. Mechanic.
thursday, DEC. 9
Lodge Hosts Hamburger Meal
El Campo Elks Lodge is holding a drive-thru Hamburger Meal to-go only on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Civic Center. Plates are $10 and will be served from 4:30-6 p.m. Pre-sell tickets are available at Superior Motor Parts, Hoffers Lupe Express, United Ag, Rioux Hardware and Screen Stop. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the Elks Lodge at 543-3701, or call Chris Wendel at 541-9443 and leave a message. There will be a limited number of drive up meal ticket sales available the day of the event.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Gives Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org.
