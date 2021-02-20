Collection For
Senior Citizens
The staff at the El Campo Leader-News are once again asking for help in collecting items for senior citizens. El Campo Rotarians are also assisting with this project. In the midst of record breaking freezing temperatures, limited power and water, the newspaper is taking up donations for those in need. If you would like to help, donations must be new and unopened items and can be dropped off at our office, 203 E. Jackson, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Local Schools Reopen
El Campo ISD and St. Philip the Apostle Catholic School will resume regular school hours on Monday, Feb. 22, Louise ISD will return to school on Tuesday, February 23.
Community Public
Water Notice
The city of El Campo has issued a boil water notice. Due to low distribution pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required all customers to boil their water for two minutes before consumption to ensure to kill all harmful bacteria and other microbes. For more information contact Jerry Lewis 541-5075.
Important Power
Conservation Update
Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has reduced the load shed requirements to 0. Rotating outages on our system are paused. Please continue conserving energy where and when possible as noted on this link: http://www.ercot.com/about/conservation.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Read-A-Thon Kicks Off
The St. Philip Catholic School Read-A-Thon will begin Monday, Feb. 22 and run through March 16. To sponsor a child and their reading you can do so by contacting the school office or through any SPS student. For more information call 543-2901.
Tuesday, February 23
Free Covid-19 Testing
There will be drive through free Covid-19 testing Tuesday, February 23 at the Wharton Community Center in Wharton located at 1924 N. Fulton. Registration is required, please visit https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening.
Ongoing
Annual MLK Scholarship
Anyone interested in donating to the Wharton County MLK Scholarships, which are given to local students of all races annually, can mail donations to: MLK SCHOLARSHIP - Vivian Wyatt or Mozelle Stephens at P.O. Box 84, Glen Flora, TX 77443.
Sale Supports Education Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Club has a variety of nuts for sale to help support the club. The variety of nuts include pecan halves, pecan pieces, roasted and salted redskin peanuts, honey roasted peanuts, mountain mix, praline frosted pecans, chocolate toffee pecans and chocolate covered almonds. Supplies are limited, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Commodities To Be Distributed
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. Call 541-7493.
