St. Philip Read-a-Thon
St. Philip Catholic School Read-a-thon is under way. Help support the school by donating at the school office or through any SPS student from now until Thursday, March 5. For information, call 543-2901.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Benefit Fish Fry
Speaks Community Center, FM 530 next to the cemetery in Speaks, is holding a fish fry with an auction and music on Friday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Speaks Community Center Projects. Free will offerings are accepted. For information, call 361-798-5420.
Farewell Reception
Gulf Coast CASA will be holding a farewell reception in honor of Dolores Kimball for her years of service. The come and go will be Friday, Feb. 28 from 1 - 3:30 p.m. at the Wharton CASA office, 1017 N. Alabama.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Spring Festival
St. Procopius Spring Festival will be Sunday, March 1 at the Hillje Parish Hall. Serving starts at 11 a.m., drive in and plates to go, dine-in in the Hillje Hall. Plates are $10, a bake sale and raffle drawing will be held.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Annual Spring Fundraiser
The Rotary Club of El Campo will have its 40th Annual Spring Fundraiser, Thursday, March 5 at the El Campo Civic Center. A seafood dinner, raffles and auction benefit will be held. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m., raffle and meal tickets are available from any El Campo Rotarian.
Decorating Magic
Join the fun at the El Campo Branch Library Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m. Lisa Bubela of Flowers Etc. will be creating beautiful magic. For more information call 543-2362.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Annual Chicken Dinner & Spring Festival
St. John’s Altar Society is holding their Annual Chicken Dinner and Spring Festival on Sunday, March 8 at the Taiton Community Center. Serving begins at 11 a.m., dine in and plates to go for $10. Activities include bingo, cake walk, and kid’s games beginning at 11:30 a.m., the auction and drawing begins at 12:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Spring Gardening Program
The Louise Branch Library invites you to their Spring Gardening Program on Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. in the library meeting room, 803 Third in Louise. The free program will be presented by Debra Peterson from DSG Nursery. Stop by to get gardening tips, have a chance to win door prizes and enjoy some light refreshments. For information contact Jessie at 648-2018.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office, 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For information, contact 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Fundraiser To Benefit Extension Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club has extra pecans and nuts for sale through February. All proceeds will go to 4-H and non 4-H scholarships as well as donations to other organizations. There will be cashews, walnut halves, pistachios, dried apricots, cran-slam, fiesta mix, fruit mix, mountain mix, sugar-free chocolate pecans, an assorted variety of peanuts and much more. For information, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. No. C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
