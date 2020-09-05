Library closed for labor day

 

The El Campo Branch Library will be closed today and Monday for the Labor Day holiday. They will reopen Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

 

ITEMS COLLECTED for elderly

 

The El Campo Leader-News is heading up a collection of items for local senior citizens living at two affordable living complexes. Suggested items include cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, dish detergent, personal care items, adult pull ups, paperback books and puzzle books. Be sure used book donations are clean and in good condition. Items may be dropped off at the newspaper office, 203 E. Jackson, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Leader-News office will be closed Monday, Sept. 7.

      

Thursday, Sept. 10

 

Wharton Gardeners To Meet

The Wharton Garden Club will hold its first meeting of the Fall season on Sept. 10 at the Wharton Civic Center, or via Facebook live. Katherine Tondre, Galveston County Master Gardener member, will speak on propagation, planting and care of  succulents. Meeting time is from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Due to COVID, refreshments will not be served, but those attending may bring their own. COVID-19 guidelines, including the wearing of a mask, will be followed. Membership is $10 per year.

 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18-20

 

31st Annual Under The Wire Fly-In

The annual Under the Wire Fly-In will be held Friday, September 18 through Sunday, Sept. 20 at Flying V Ranch located at 204 Stearman Dr. in Louise. For all information regarding flying contact Robbie at 641-3321 or email rvajdos@gmail.com.

 

thursday, september 24

 

Hamburger Supper

The El Campo American Legion is holding a hamburger supper Thursday, Sept. 24 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion in El Campo. Tickets can be purchased now at Superior Motors, Hoffer’s Lube Express or from any legion member. Tickets are limited, so call today.

COVID CANCELLATIONS

 

Retired Teachers

Wharton County Retired Teachers Association will not be holding any face-to-face meetings in the fall of 2020. Information regarding the January meeting in El Campo will be sent later. For information, contact 281-831-1704.

 

Bingo Games

Due to COVID-19, and the low player attendance, bingo games at the American Legion on Friday evenings are canceled. Check the bulletin board section for notice on when bingo will resume.

 

ONGOING

 

Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493. 

 

Fall Registration

The Boys & Girls Club of El Campo is taking registrations for its Fall After-School program. Register at www.bgcelcampo.org/programs. Information is on the web page or call the office at 543-8320.

 

State Mask Order In Effect

Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.

 

Strike Out Parkinson’s Event Coming

Rescheduled, Strike Out Parkinson’s will be Saturday, Sept. 19 at Legacy Field - Zlotnik Park. Sign up by Sept. 4 and get a T-shirt. To play, or for information, contact Terri Quinn at 533-2109 or tkquinn111@gmail.com.

