Grief Ministry Helps Those
With Loss Of A Child
A grief ministry for parents who have lost their child meets monthly at Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 6th St., in Ganado from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, call Patricia Hoelscher, 257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org. The July 13 meeting will include a reflection on how to grieve the loss of a child in a blended family.
East Mustang Creek Road
Closure, Bridge Replaced
The contractor closed FM 647 South of US 59 at East Mustang Creek on Monday, June 21. This closure will be done to replace the existing bridge. The work is projected to take approximately 90 working days to complete, pending weather.
Saturday, June 26
Veterans Cooking Fundraiser Dinner
The Wharton VFW Post No. 4474 is hosting a pork steak fundraiser dinner on Saturday, June 26 at the American Legion Hall in Wharton. Plates, to-go or dine-in, are $10 each. Serving starts at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until all plates are sold out. For information, call 533-0111 or 453-0488. Meal is being prepared by local veterans.
Sunday, June 27
KCs Host Barbecue Dinner
A barbecue chicken dinner is being sold, to-go only, by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 on Sunday, June 27. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. until sold out at the KC Hall on CR 406. Plates are $10 each.
Monday, June 28
Blood Drive To Help Local Man
First Baptist Church, El Campo, is hosting a blood drive in honor of Walter Rutherford from noon - 6 p.m. Monday, June 28 at the FLEC Building, 206 Depot. Appointments are preferred by calling Shawna Wied at 578-1263 or by visiting the website: www.giveblood.org to log in to Digital Donor and enter sponsor code FBC1.
Wednesday, July 7
COVID-19 Vaccines Available
The Texas Department of Health Services is administering COVID vaccinations, first and second doses, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 and Friday, July 16 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Armory Road in El Campo. To schedule, visit https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/ or call 1-888-832-7067. Open to the public, an ID, payment or insurance to participate are not required.
Ongoing
Special Ed Records Available For Pick Up
The El Campo-Rice Special Education Cooperative would like to inform parents when personally identifiable information collected, maintained and used is no longer needed to provide educational services for their child. The Special Education office maintains the special education records for a minimum of seven years beyond dismissal, graduation or transfer from the district. If your child received their last special education services during the 2013-14 school year, you have the option to come by the Meadow Lane Resource Center Special Education Department, 2620 Meadow Lane in El Campo, to pick up their records. Parents will have until July 29 to pick up the records. Any records that are not picked up will be destroyed. Parents must be reminded that the records may be needed by the student or the parents for social security benefits or other purposes. The Special Education office is open 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday now through Thursday, July 29.
Event Raises Funds For Cancer Patients
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
