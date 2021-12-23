Bluebonnet Club Holds
Fundraiser
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club is currently holding their Pecan/Nut Fundraiser. All proceeds go to many local organizations along with Wharton County Youth Fair Scholarships. There is a wide variety of Nuts for sale, if interested please contact Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Jury Duty Cancellation
Jury Duty for Wharton County Justice of the Peace-Precinct No.4 scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. has been canceled. For any questions call 543-4322.
Holiday Schedule Changes
The El Campo Leader-News will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas. The office will resume normal business hours Monday, Dec. 27.
-----
El Campo American Legion Post 251 will not hold BINGO Friday, Dec. 24 or Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s. Bingo will resume Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at 6 p.m.
-----
City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. The office will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 a.m.
-----
Texas Disposal Systems will service residential routes Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 as regularly scheduled. Commercial routes will not run on Saturday, Dec. 25 but will recover on Monday, Dec. 27.
-----
First United Methodist Church located at 1001 Ave. I will have early worship Sunday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 2.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28
Community Blood Drive
United Agricultural Cooperative, Inc. will be hosting a blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. To schedule an appointment contact Sally Andel at 543-6284 or go to CommitForLife.org, use sponsor code:C037. Free hooded Sweatshirts for donors.
ONGOING
Spring Registration
The El Campo Boys & Girls Club is not accepting 2022 Spring Registrations for the after school program. Register online at bgcelcampo.org, for more information call 543-8320.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
