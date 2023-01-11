HELP ELDERLY
WITH GROCERIES
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
HELP ELDERLY
WITH GROCERIES
Non-perishable foods,
soaps, body care items and
even puzzle books or similar
items are needed now to help
seniors and disabled residents.
The El Campo Leader-News
along with the Rotary Club of
El Campo are partnering for
a food/relief drive for seniors.
Drop off items at the El Campo
Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson.
Look for more drop off sites
coming soon. Would your organization
like to help? Contact
Shannon Crabtree at 543-
3363.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15
First United Methodist
Church of El Campo will host
meeting and church Conference
11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
to vote on the issue of disaffiliation
from the United Methodist
Church. Membership is
required to vote. For more information
Contact Rev. Young
or the church office at 543-
6426.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
The 100 Club of Wharton
County will host their 2023 Annual
Membership Meeting/Awards
Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 19 at
the El Campo Civic Center. Social
hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner
at 7 p.m. followed by a short business
meeting and law enforcement
awards All members are
encouraged to attend and new
members may join at the door. For
more information, contact Susie
Priesmeyer at 332-1915.
ONGOING
QUESTIONS ABOUT
MEDICARE?
State Health Insurance Assistance
Program Counselor
Alex Rischan will be at the El
Campo Branch Library from 10
a.m. - 2 p.m. every third Thursday
of each month to offer advice
and aid in making sense
of Medicare. One-on-one
counseling will be given at no
cost to you.
DONATE USED
EYEGLASSES
The Lady Lions Club of
El Campo accepts used
eyeglasses for distribution for
those in need. Drop them off at
Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014
West Loop, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
on weekdays.
HAVE A HAPPENING?
For-profit listings including
cook-offs, fundraisers and
plate sales can be posted
under “Happenings” for $20,
with a 30-word 4x run maximum.
Contact Haley Orsak at
Events already advertising in
the newspaper will receive a
“Happenings” listing at no additional
cost.
PUBLICIZE YOUR EVENT
Are you or your organization
hosting an event that is
free to the public? Send information
com. Free festivals, public
services, blood drives and
donation drives are welcome
at no cost. Items will be edited.
No voice mail submissions will
be accepted.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.