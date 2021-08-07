PUPS Assists With
Cat Spay/Neuter Services
From now through the end of October, Prevent Unwanted Pets (PUPS) is assisting cat owners with the cost of having their animal spayed or neutered at $30 per cat. To learn more, call 281-797-4681.
Monday, Aug. 9
BTS Drive Through Bash On Monday
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and their After-School Activities Program is hosting a drive-thru only Annual Back2School Bash 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at Pilgrim Rest. Items to be distributed have been generously donated by the community and businesses. Those who would like to donate backpacks, school supplies, juice boxes and gently-used clothing can call Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245. This is the 14th year for the church and ASAP to host this event.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
Project Grad Dinner Tickets For Sale
Chicken fried steak dinner tickets are being sold to benefit El Campo High School Class of 2022 Project Graduation. Tickets are $12 each, and the dinner will be pick-up only from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the El Campo Civic Center.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Chamber Blender To Be At Ruby and Yaya
Ruby and Yaya will host a Chamber Blender 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at 115 N. Washington. Blenders are open to the public.
Golfers Welcome To Participate
First Presbyterian Church will host a golf outing, a Five-Man 9-Hole Scramble at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Entry is $60 with prizes for first, second and third place teams. Visit the El Campo Country Club Pro Shop, or call or text: Derek Treybig, 332-2484, Gerry Couey, 541-6926 or Blake Barger, 270-1889.
Sunday, Aug. 15
St. Andrew’s Catholic Church To Host Picnic
St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 270 St. Andrew, is hosting a drive-thru event only for its summer festival at the parish hall on Sunday, Aug. 15. The to-go only barbecue meal, $12 per plate, begins with serving at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. There will be an online auction at charityauction.bid/Hilljepicnic. Raffle tickets and country store items will be available while waiting in line.
Blood Donors Needed
El Campo Memorial Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the hospital. Look for the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center bloodmobile. For more information on requirements and how you can donate, visit www.southtexasblood.org.
Ongoing
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Event Raises Funds For Cancer
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
