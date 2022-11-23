TOTS NEED TOYS
FOR CHRISTMAS
Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys and items through Dec. 8 for distribution in the Wharton County area. Drop off spots at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, El Campo Police Station, 1011 West Loop, and El Campo City Hall, 305 E. Jackson, and other sites.
Kids Need
Gifts To Give
El Campo Boys & Girls Club requests new or gently used items children can give to their parents/and or loved ones for Christmas: stuffed animals, small tools for dad, dish towels or candles for mom; t-shirts with sayings or imagery appropriate for a small child to give etc. No longer recommended are items like ties for dad. Collection through Friday, Dec. 16 at 713 Farenthold. Children attending the club will then be allowed to “shop” for gifts.
Monday, November 28
Project Graduation Meeting
ECHS Class of 2024 Project Graduation meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 in the Science Lecture Hall. Parents and students please plan to attend this meeting. For more information, email echsprograd2024@gmail.com.
Tuesday, November 29
Shop Local At Shop Hop
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is holding its 14th Annual Shop Hop from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 Shop at the local participating merchants will be entered for a chance to win $625 merchant gift cards, to first, second and third place winners.
Thursday, December 1
Annual Christmas Parade Returns
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce hosts its Annual Lighted Christmas Parade 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at This year’s theme will be “Christmas Through The Decades”. Applications can be found on the Chamber website www.elcampochamber.com, deadline for entry is Monday, Nov. 28.
Saturday, December 3
Chamber Hosts Christmas Mall
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 36th Annual Christmas Mall to be held Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the El Campo Civic Center. The indoor show will have craft and food booths both days. Door prize drawings will be held every hour.
ONGOING
Keep supper on the table
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
Donate blood
Warm someone’s heart and donate blood from Nov. 1-30 and receive a blanket as a thank you. Schedule your appt. at giveblood.org today.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The El Campo Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 24 at the El Campo Civic Center. Volunteers are needed, if interested call 543-5073.
PUBLICIZE YOUR EVENT
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify for Bulletin Board. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
