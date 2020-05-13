Residents Asked To Notify
El Campo PD of Parades
A drive-by parade is a great way to show support or offer congratulations with social distancing guidelines in place. However, the El Campo Police Department requests those wanting to hold a parade call 543-5311 and ask to speak to the chief. The ECPD will work with residents to ensure their parade conducted safely, reviewing traffic flow in the area and other issues.
Church Leaders Asked To Notify Public
Of Gatherings
As El Campo and the state slowly returns to normal gatherings, church leaders are asked to contact the El Campo Leader-News and notify if you are back on regular schedule or have modified meeting times. This information will be listed in the Saturday Church Page. Email bulletinboard@leader-news.com with information.
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals, now by take out only, is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, MAY 17
Fried Chicken Plate
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be selling fried chicken to go plates only Sunday, May 17 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo until sold out. For more information call 541-3775.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
End Of The Year Parade
There will be a end of the year parade held at Hutchins on Wednesday, May 20 from 4 - 6 p.m. in front of the gym off of Roberts St. Come by and pick up your report cards, group pictures, yearbooks and awards.
Closures CONTINUE
Elks Lodge Meal Canceled
The BBQ Chicken meal scheduled for Friday, May 15 at the Elks Lodge has been canceled due to COVID-19. For more information call 541-9443.
Annual Community Barbecue Canceled
The Annual Speaks Homecoming Barbecue scheduled for Sunday, May 17 has been canceled due to the current situation with COVID-19. It is set to be rescheduled for the fall date and time TBA. For more information call 361-798-5420.
Plaza Theatre Halts Productions
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton will be closing the office until further notice. All productions, auditions, and scheduled activities at the Plaza have been temporarily suspended. Phone calls and emails will still continued to be answered.
Art Show Canceled
The 63rd Annual Art Show which was scheduled for June 5 - 7 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meetings will be canceled as well until further notice. For more information call Mae Borak at 543-4581.
ONGOING
Newspaper Lobby Closed, Still Serving Public
Access to the El Campo Leader-News office is now limited to protect the public and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lobby area is closed, but there is a drop slot to the left of the door where customers may leave payments. For inquires, call 543-3363 and staff can assist you. For classified advertising, email - classified@leader-news.com, for retail advertising - adrep@leader-news.com or advertise@leader-news.com. Other needs can be sent to: leader@leader-news.com.
Take A Trip Down Memory Lane
Cleaning out your closets? Maybe you’ve come across some old photos of El Campo or the surrounding area. If so, we’d like to share your photos and any information you may have about them in a future publication of the El Campo Leader-News. Please email photos and information to: lifestyle@leader-news.com or call 543-3363.
Precinct 4 Road Closed
CR 426 at CR 409 remains closed with an anticipated opening at the end of June. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
COVID-19 Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office, 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For information, contact 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. No. C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
