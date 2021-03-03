Seniors Need Help
The staff at the El Campo Leader-News are once again asking for help in collecting items for senior citizens. El Campo Rotarians are also assisting with this project. In the midst of record breaking freezing temperatures, limited power and water, the newspaper is taking up donations. If you would like to help, donations must be new and unopened items and can be dropped off at our office, 203 E. Jackson, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday. Recommended donations include paper products, Ziplock bags, bottled water, coffee and filters, tea bags, adult pull-ups, wipes, cleaning products, dish and hand soap, socks, blankets, toothpaste, shampoo, denture care products, puzzle book and other fun items, canned soups, canned meats (tuna, chicken), cheese or peanut butter crackers, Jello or pudding cups, dry cereal, sugar, flour, trash bags, pet food and more. Please remember to avoid spicy items.
Report Property
Damage To State
If you have suffered property damage because of the winter weather event, please read the following and complete the survey at the link included, https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
Friday, march 5
Spring Pictures At Museum
The El Campo Museum will be having Spring pictures beginning Friday, March 5 - 7. To sign up please visit https://tinyurl.com/ECMuseum or call 543-6885 for more.
sunday, march 7
Parish Hall Holds Festival
The St. Procopius Spring Festival is Sunday, March 7 at Hillje Parish Hall. Serving will begin at 11 a.m., plates will be to-go only, a raffle drawing will be held after plates are served.
tuesday, march 9
Free COVID-19 Testing
Wharton Civic Center located at 1924 N. Fulton in Wharton will be holding free Covid-19 testing Tuesday, March 9 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Testing is free but registration is required. To register please visit https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening or text DOCSTX to 41411.
sunday, march 14
Society Holds Dinner & Raffle
St. John’s Altar Society will be holding their Annual Chickn Dinner on Sunday, March 14 at the Taiton Community Center located in New Taiton. Plates will be served drive-thru oe walk-in. Plates are $10, raffle tickets can be purchased and the drawing will be Monday, April 12.
Ongoing
Fundraiser Taking Orders
Wharton County Cares Fundraiser is currently taking orders for seasonal 14” Flower Plant Bowls. Pickup will be Saturday, March 27 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at United Ag in El Campo. Contact Becky Koudela at 332-1685 and Terry Rutherford at 578-1366 for orders and more information.
Manna Meals Pick-Up Only
Manna Meals is offered at no cost 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in a convenient drive-through at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth) in El Campo. Meals are prepared by members of local congregations. For information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Sale Supports Education Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Club has a variety of nuts for sale to help support the club. The variety of nuts include pecan halves, pecan pieces, roasted and salted redskin peanuts, honey roasted peanuts, mountain mix, praline frosted pecans, chocolate toffee pecans and chocolate covered almonds. Supplies are limited, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Commodities To Be Distributed
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. Call 541-7493.
---------------
Leader-News
Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fundraisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.