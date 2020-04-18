Take A Trip Down Memory Lane
For those who grew up in El Campo, which places, businesses or other establishments do you recall visiting or shopping at frequently? If no longer in existence, where was this particular business located? What other fond memories do you have of growing up the small town of El Campo that were especially meaningful to you? We’d like to share your memories and photos in a future publication of the El Campo Leader-News. Please email photos and information to: lifestyle@leader-news.com or call 543-3363.
Leader-News Still Serving Public
Though Front Office Closed
Access to the El Campo Leader-News office is now limited to protect the public and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lobby area is closed, but there is a drop slot to the left of the door where customers may leave payments. For inquires, call 543-3363 and staff can assist you. For classified advertising, email - classified@leader-news.com, for retail advertising - adrep@leader-news.com or advertise@leader-news.com. Other needs can be sent to: leader@leader-news.com.
Covid-19 Benefits
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 Pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals, now by take out only, is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Seamstresses Sought To Sew Face Masks
El Campo Memorial Hospital is seeking volunteers who can sew and have access to a sewing machine to help with making face masks for visitors and as a second line of defense over the hospital PPE gear for staff use. Paul Soechting is head of this program. For more information call 332-9293.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
Aggie Virtual Muster
Wharton County A&M Aggie Muster that was to be held at the Wharton Civic Center on April 21 will now be held as a Virtual Muster. The live event link may be found at www.whartoncountyags.org. The Virtual Muster will begin at 5:30 p.m. If you have any further questions, contact Robin Hensley at 541-9004 or robinwatershensley@gmail.com.
Closures Until Further Notice
County Libraries Closed
Due to continuing public health concerns, all Wharton County Library locations are closed until further notice. All fines and fees accrued during this period will be waived. Online resources are available at www.whartonco.lib.tx.us, and library staff are available to answer questions by phone or email. The library offers free WiFi for anyone to access. No password is required and it is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Patrons may sit in their vehicle, and look up available networks to find WCL_Patron.
Resale Shop Closed, No Donations Please
The Second Time Around Resale Shop will be closed until further notice. No donations of any kind will be accepted as staff will not be there. The public will be notified when it will reopen.
Editor’s note: If anyone knows where donations are being accepted locally, please notify the newspaper at 543-3363 or news@leader-news.com.
Plaza Theatre Halts Productions
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton will be closing the office until further notice. All productions, auditions, and scheduled activities at the Plaza have been temporarily suspended. Phone calls and emails will still continued to be answered.
ONGOING
Precinct 4 Road Closed
CR 426 at CR 409 is closed according to Precinct 4 officials, and will remain closed for an estimated two months. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
-------------------------------------------
El Campo Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.