Walk-A-Thon Raising
Funds For Cancer Patients
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
Saturday, June 12
Kid Fish Coming To Legacy Park
It’s free and it’s for youngsters ages two to 15. Kidfish at Legacy Park returns from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12. Each child will receive a free T-shirt. Prizes will be given for biggest fish, most fish and youngest fisher. Volunteers will also be available to assist with instruction and help. Register upon arrival, no preregistration is necessary. For information, call 541-5075 or email kthompson@cityofelcampo.org.
Rodeo Event Helps With Medical Funds
A benefit team roping event to raise medical funds for Cindy Blaha is planned for Saturday, June 12 at the Wharton County Fairgrounds. Books will open at 8:30 a.m. and roping starts at 9:30 a.m. Concession stand for breakfast and lunch will be available. There will be a crawfish boil and live music. At 5 p.m., a live auction will follow the crawfish boil. For information, call Nena Boettcher, 281-468-8973. Donations for the live auction can be made by calling Tricia at 677-3350, or Ed at 637-0370.
Kolache Festival Coming To East Bernard
The Czech Kolache Klobase Festival is Saturday, June 12 at Riverside Hall in East Bernard. Festivities, including food, games, live music and other entertainment, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, call 335-7907.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
Mennonite Church To Host VBS
The Mennonite Church in El Campo is holding Vacation Bible School Monday, June 14 through Wednesday, June 23 from 6 - 8:45 p.m. at the church located on the West Loop. Those ages six to 14 are welcome to attend the free VBS. For information, call 543-0189.
Wednesday, June 16
Need Help With Utility Bills?
If you live in Wharton County and you have home energy costs of electric, natural gas or propane, you may qualify for assistance. Economic Action Committee will be accepting utility assistance applications from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 16 at the El Campo Branch Library, 200 W. Church. To get your application and to apply online, go to: https://eacofthegulfcoast.com/ua-application. For information, call 245-6901.
Thursday, June 24
Chamber Blender Returns
Turning Leaf Counseling & Education Center will be hosting a Chamber Business Blender from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at 403 E. Hillje Street. All are invited to join in for a fun evening of networking. All blenders are open to the public.
Ongoing
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost with a convenient drive-thru access from 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion Post 251 hosts bingo games every Friday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; card sales at 6 p.m. and games being at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
