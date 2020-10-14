toys collected for local kids
Toys for Tots has begun its journey for 2020, ways to help are, collecting toys, monetary donations, hosting fundraisers and more. If you would like to help contact 320-9841 or whartoncounty@toysfortots.org. Donations can be made to 332 Henson, in El Campo and toys can be dropped off at the Leader-News office located at 203 E. Jackson.
ECPD Hosting TAKE BACK
Medication PROGRAM
The El Campo Police Department is participating in the “National Medication Take Back Program.” Citizens can leave expired or unwanted medications in a secure bin at the El Campo Public Safety building, 1011 West Loop. For assistance, call 543-5311, 8 a.m. - 5. p.m. Monday through Friday. The collection ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Items accepted include prescription patches, pills, ointments and vape pens. Batteries MUST BE REMOVED from the vape pen. Needles, inhalers, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide or aerosol are not accepted.
It’s CHEESEBALL time Again!
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is making and selling cheese balls again this year. Cost is $7 each and all orders must be placed by Wednesday, Oct. 26. Delivery will be the week of Nov. 17. To order the traditional holiday treat, contact any firefighter, auxiliary member, Chairman Helen Hlavaty at 543-0173, the Chamber at 543-2713, Kenny Socha at 543-0065 or Novak’s at 543-8664.
Monday, October 19
Kids Can Enter Pumpkin Decorating Contest
The El Campo Branch Library is hosting its Great Pumpkin Bash for children ages 3-14. Pumpkins are due Monday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prizes will be given for people’s favorite in each age group. Voting will be Wednesday, Oct. 21 – Friday, Oct. 23. Other prizes will be given for first, second and third in each age group, as well as the grand prize pumpkin. Pumpkins should be real and not cut or punctured in any way. Contestants may paint, color, glue, dress or just be uniquely creative. To enter, come by the library to pick up a form.
Wednesday, October 21
Farm Bureau Meeting Coming
The Wharton County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 120 N. Houston in Wharton. This is a business session only. No meal will be served. Registration is required, limited occupancy is in effect as required by law. For information and to RSVP, contact 532-2852.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25
Society Serves Turkey Dinner
St. Andrew Altar Society will be serving turkey dinner plates to-go only Sunday, October 25 at the St. Andrew Parish Hall in Hillje beginning at 11 a.m. until ? Plates are $10.
Thursday, October 29
Supper Benefits Club, Community
El Campo Lions Club will be having a hamburger supper Thursday, Oct. 29 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Alamo Park in El Campo. The meal is to-go only. Plates are $10 and all proceeds benefit the Lions Club community projects.
Center To Hold Medicare Meeting
Mid Coast Health System will be hosting a virtual ZOOM meeting about Medicare on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Northside Education Center, 707 Fahrenthold in El Campo. The meeting will present Medicare basics, upcoming changes and ways to avoid common pitfalls and options for Medicare benefits. Seating is limited, so call Donna at 578-5261 or Leeanna at 543-6750. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place.
Club Selling Raffle & Supper Tickets
The 100 Club of Wharton County is having a spaghetti dinner served to-go only and selling raffle tickets to be held Thursday, October 29 at the WCYF Crescent Hall (enter gate 3). Serving begins at 5 p.m. and plates are $8, raffle and meal tickets are available in the drive-thru line or at the following locations, General Sales located at 808 N. Richmond in Wharton and Vincek’s Smokehouse at 139 S. Dill St. in East Bernard. For more information call Susie Priesmeyer at Briggs & Veselka at 543-1040.
Saturday, October 31
Museum Holding Halloween Hustle
The El Campo Museum located at the Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, is calling all monsters to celebrate this holiday in their Halloween Hustle 5K Run. Sign up in person on Saturday, October 31 with a start time of 8:30 a.m. from the Civic Center, or run the race virtually. To register and for all registration information call 543-6885.
ONGOING
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
About Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
