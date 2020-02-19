WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Enchilada Plate Sale
New Life Assembly of God, 707 Earl in El Campo, is holding an enchilada plate sale Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Plates are $10. For information, call or text Dora at 541-7118.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Wharton County Democrats Meeting
Wharton County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Lola’s Antiques and Curios, 900 Third in Louise. A dinner of carne guisada (beef tips) will be available for purchase. For information, contact Jeff Dixon 281-795-6485.
Come Grow With Us
The Jackson County Master Gardeners will host a free public seminar, “Come Grow With Us,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells in Edna. Debbie Hopper, a Victoria County Master Gardener, will present a program on raised bed gardens. For questions, call 713-705-1837.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Free Legal Clinic
Lone Star Legal Aid will be available Friday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Wharton County Library, 1920 N. Fulton in Wharton. For information call 849-6464 or visit www.lonestarlegal.org
Annual Meeting
The El Campo Medical Foundation will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Northside Center, Room 108. Meeting is open to the public, contact Kim Cooper at 332-7890 or kimberlywcooper@gmail.com
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
70’s Class Reunion
Attention all ‘67 - ‘79 graduates of Louise High School, you’re invited to the 70’s class reunion on Saturday, Feb. 22. Text Cindy Schmidt at 541-9001 by Wednesday, Feb. 19 for details and for information about the cost per person.
Tea With Princesses
The El Campo Museum of Natural History will hold its annual Tea with the Princesses Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Come join and have tea and cookies with princesses, there will be games to play and make a crown and bracelet. Admission is $10, for information call 543-6885.
Annual Fundraiser
Danevang Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual barbecue dinner, dance and auction Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. at the KC Hall. Music will be provided by Steel Country, there will also be a gun raffle.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
100 Men March
100 Men March will be held Sunday, Feb. 23 at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church located at 810 Palacios at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. B. Sanford.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
SPOT Fundraiser
Support Wharton County’s homeless dogs and cats and enjoy a Bow Wow Benefit Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall in El Campo on Monday, Feb.24 from 5 - 6:30 p.m. The meal will be catered by Ben’s Chuckwagon. For tickets and more information call Alexis at 578-3295.
Annual Chamber Banquet
The Louise/Hillje 61st Annual Chamber Banquet will be held Monday, Feb. 24 at the Rustic Chandelier. The social begins at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner at 7. The theme is 50’s entertainment, there will be a silent auction and bucket raffle. Tickets are $15, for information contact 541-7056.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Bow Wow Dinner
A benefit dinner to support Wharton County’s homeless dogs and cats will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the KC Hall in El Campo from 5 - 6:30 p.m. The meal will be catered by Ben’s Chuckwagon, for tickets and information call Kathy at 533-1082.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Benefit Fish Fry
Speaks Community Center, located on FM 530 next to the cemetery in Speaks, is holding a fish fry with an auction and music on Friday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Speaks Community Center Projects. Free will offerings are accepted. For information call 361-798-5420.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office located at 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For information contact the VA office at 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Fundraiser To Benefit Extension Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club has extra pecans and nuts for sale through February. All proceeds will go to 4-H and non 4-H scholarships as well as donations to other organizations. There will be cashews, walnut halves, pistachios, dried apricots, cran-slam, fiesta mix, fruit mix, mountain mix, sugar-free chocolate pecans, an assorted variety of peanuts and much more. For information, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. #C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
