Bulletin Board

The El Campo Museum of Natural History is currently accepting registration for runners and sponsors for the 13th Annual Halloween Hustle 5K run on Oct. 30. Sign up at the museum or online at www.tinyurl.com/HalloweenRun2021 for both runners and sponsors.
Register Marks, Brands Now Through Feb. 28
The renewal registration period for Marks and Brands begins Aug. 31, 2021 and runs through Feb. 28, 2022. After Feb. 28, registration will be open to the pubic and any brand that has not been re-registered will be available to the public. Go to the Wharton County Clerk’s office, 3309 E. Milam, Suite No. 200 in Wharton,to refile your brands. Ranchers who have any questions or concerns can call 532-2381.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Meeting Addresses Ag Issues
Wharton County Farm Bureau (WCFB) is holding a policy development meeting for the public from 7 - 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the United Ag Coop store board room in El Campo. Discussion will be held regarding agricultural issues affecting local farmers and ranchers in a round table style format. For information, call Penny Kmiec at 532-2852.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Master Gardener To Speak
Wharton Garden Club will have its first meeting of the Fall on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Wharton County Museum. Brunch will be served at 9 a.m. with the meeting and program to begin at 9:30 a.m. Trica Bradbury, Ft. Bend Master Gardener, will present a program on native plants. Due to COVID-19, masks are recommended but not required. f you bring a plant for a door prize or to share, please bring it in a plastic bag. Wharton Garden Club meets the second Thursday of month now through June. Membership is $10 dollars per year, and guests are always welcome.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Support Strike Out Parkinson’s
Bowlers of all ages will be taking part in the Strike Out Parkinson’s fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the El Campo Bowling Center. Lunch plates will be served to-go and dine-in. There will be a silent auction, fun activities for kids and prize drawing give-aways during the event from noon until 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit research and go to TeamFox for Parkinson’s Research. For information, contact Terri Quinn, 533-2109 or by email at tkquinn111@gmail.com.
Tuesday, SEPT. 14
Grief Ministry Available
A grief ministry offered by the Diocese of Victoria for parents who have lost their children regardless of the passing of time is open to all faiths and meets at the Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 Sixth, in Ganado. The next meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 14. The reflection for this gathering is parents/spousal grief. For information, call Patricia Hoelscher, 979-257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
Ongoing
PUPS Assists With Spay/Neuter
Prevent Unwanted Pets (PUPS) is assisting cat owners with the cost of having their animal spayed or neutered at $30 per cat. The offer is good through the end of October. To learn more, call 281-797-4681.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News
Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations.
