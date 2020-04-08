El Campo Leader-News
Access to the El Campo Leader-News will be limited due to the COVID-19 health concern. Our lobby area will be closed to the public until further notice. We have a drop slot at the front of the building where customers may leave payments or you can call the office to do so. The safety of our Leader-News employees and customers is our first priority. Our office may still be contacted by phone or email for any advertising needs you may have. Our office number is 543-3363, for classified advertising - classified@leader-news.com, for retail advertising - adrep@leader-news.com or advertise@leader-news.com. Any other needs you may have you can email leader@leader-news.com.
Seamstresses Sought
El Campo Memorial Hospital is seeking volunteers who can sew and have access to a sewing machine to help with making face masks for visitors and as a second line of defense over the hospital PPE gear. The hospital has ample protective gear on hand and more arriving daily for our staff. Paul Soechting is head of this program. For more information call 332-9293.
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals, now by take out only, is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Closures Until Further Notice
County Libraries Closed
Due to continuing public health concerns, all locations of the Wharton County Libraries are closed to the public until further notice. All fines and fees accrued during this period will be waived. Online resources are available on the library’s website, www.whartonco.lib.tx.us, and library staff will be available to answer questions by phone or email. The library offers free WiFi for anyone to access. No password is required and it is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Patrons may sit in their vehicle, turn their device on and look up available networks under the library’s settings. The library’s network is WCL_Patron.
Resale Shop Closed, No Donations Please
The Second Time Around Resale Shop will be closed until further notice. During this time no donations of any kind will be accepted as staff will not be there. The public will be notified when it will reopen.
Plaza Theatre Halts Productions
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton will be closing the office until further notice. All productions, auditions, and scheduled activities at the Plaza have been temporarily suspended. Phone calls and emails will still continued to be answered.
ONGOING
Precinct 4 Road Closed
CR 426 at CR 409 is closed according to Precinct 4 officials, and will remain closed for an estimated two months. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition.
