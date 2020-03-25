County Libraries Closed,
Offers Other Services
Due to continuing public health concerns, all locations of the Wharton County Libraries (Wharton, El Campo, East Bernard and Louise) are closed to the public until further notice. All fines and fees accrued during this period will be waived. Online resources are available on the library’s website, www.whartonco.lib.tx.us, and library staff will be available to answer questions by phone or email.
The library offers free WiFi for anyone to access. No password is required and it is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Patrons may sit in their vehicle, turn their device on and look up available networks under the library’s settings. The library’s network is WCL_Patron.
Precinct 4 Road Closed
CR 426 at CR 409 is closed according to Precinct 4 officials, and will remain closed for an estimated two months. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
Community Blood Drive
El Campo Community Blood Drive will be hosted by Knights of Columbus No. 2490 on Wednesday, April 8 from 3 - 8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. Contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit giveblood.org to schedule your appointment, use sponsor code 5911. T-shirts will be given to donors.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
Celebration Of Life Ornaments
The 2019 Celebration of Life Ornaments need to be picked up at the Hospice Support office at 1102 N. Mechanic in El Campo.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. No. C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office, 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For information, contact 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
------------------------
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.