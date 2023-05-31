SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR Businesses
Free sanitizer spray and wipes available for El Campo businesses Monday - Friday at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold on a first come first served basis. Call the office 543-6727 for more information.
wednesday, may 31
community blood drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be holding a blood drive from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule an appointment go to CommitForLife.org and enter sponsor code 5911, or contact Richard Raun at 541-3775. Free t-shirt with your donation.
wednesday, JUne 7
church holds bible school
First Baptist Church Louise will be holding Vacation Bible School, a three evening journey through the Twist and Turns of a life following Jesus from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 7-9. Kids Pre-K - 6th are welcome to join. You can pre-register at www.fbclouise.churchtrac.com.
wednesday, JUne 24
Class reunion
ECHS Class of 1968 will be holding their 55th class reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the El Campo Country Club. For information contact Jim Leslie at jim77437@sbcglobal.net or Cindy Riha at criha06@sbcglobal.net.
