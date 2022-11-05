TOTS NEED TOYS
FOR CHRISTMAS
Toys for Tots is accepting new, unwrapped toys and other items from now through December 8 for distribution to children from infants to teenagers in the Wharton County area. Their are drop off spots available in town such as the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, El Campo Police Station, 1011 West Loop, and the El Campo City Hall at 305 E. Jackson.
KIDS GIVING GIFTS
IN NEED
The El Campo Boys & Girls Club requests new or gently used items children can give to their parents/and or loved ones for Christmas. Examples include stuffed animals, small tools for dad, dish towels or candles for mom; t-shirts with sayings or imagery appropriate for a small child to give and more. No longer recommended are items like ties for dad. Collection is going on now through Friday, Dec. 16 at the club, located at 713 Farenthold. Children attending the club will then be allowed to “shop” for gifts.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Coffee With A Cop
Have a chance to meet your fellow officers, ECPD, EMS, WCSO and many others. Come and go complimentary coffee and snacks will be available Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. at Cotton Bistro, located at 1201 N. Mechanic at the MidTown location. For more information contact Donna at 578-5261.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Garden Club Bird Program
The Wharton Garden Club will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Wharton County Museum. Brunch will be served at 9 a.m. with the meeting and program to begin at 9:30 a.m. Terrie Hurley, who is a Master Naturalist will present a program on Native Gardening for Birds. If you bring a plant for a door prize or to share, please bring a bag. Wharton Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September thru June.
Students Host Blood Drive
The ECHS Student Council is hosting a Blood Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 in the Practice Gym from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
School Program and Parade
El Campo ISD is hosting a Veteran Days Parade, Friday Nov. 11 from 8:15 - 9:30 a.m. Veterans and their family are all welcome to join, Veterans will meet at the El Campo Civic Center parking lot no later than 8:10 a.m. The parade will begin at 8:15 a.m. with the High School Band performing The Star Spangled Banner and TAPS. The parade route will go to all ECISD campuses and St. Philips School. For those in the community that would like to come out to support and honor our Veterans, the parade will be passing by the “TSC” shopping area at the beginning of the parade and the “Sutherlands” area after they leave Myatt/Northside at the end of the parade, after passing Sutherlands, the parade will be end. For more information call 543-5481.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 2-8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule your appt. go to CommitForLife.org and enter sponsor code 5911 or contact Richard Raun 541-3775. Free blood center blankets for donors.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Class Holds Annual Bazaar
ECISD’s Life Skills Classes Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held Thursday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church located at 1401 Avenue I. There will be holiday crafts, decorations, baked goods and gift items.
ONGOING
Donate Blood
Warm someone’s heart and dontate blood from Nov. 1-30 and receive a blanket as a thank you. Schedule your appt. at giveblood.org today.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The El Campo Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 24 at the El Campo Civic Center. Volunteers are needed at this time, if interested please call 543-5073.
DONATE USED EYEGLASSES
The Lady Lions Club of El Campo accepts used eyeglasses for distribution for those in need. Drop them off at Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014 West Loop, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. There is also a drop off location at Investor Loan Source, located at 210 Market St.
Keep SUPPER ON THE TABLE
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
PUBLICIZE YOUR EVENT
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify for Bulletin Board. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
