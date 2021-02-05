Hospice Ornament Pick-Up
Celebration of Life 2020 ornaments are ready for pick up. Anyone who purchased an ornament from El Campo and had it on the tree at the El Campo Civic Center can pick the ornaments up from the office at 1102 N. Mechanic 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. Ornaments purchased for Wharton, not previously picked up, will be at Selections on the Square in Wharton.
Bingo Games Resume
El Campo American Legion Bingo will resume bingo games on Friday, Jan. 22. According to CDC guidelines, seating will be limited. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and card sales start at 6 p.m. with games beginning at 7 p.m. Snack bar available.
tuesday, february 9
Release Remembers Roselynn
First School Child Care will be having a balloon release in remembrance of Roselynn Coates at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at First School located inside of the First Lutheran Church, 304 Oscar.
WEDNESDAY,FEBRUARY 10
Community Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 from at the Columbus Hall located in El Campo. To schedule an appointment, contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 using sponsor code: 5911. T-shirts will be given out.
Foundation Holds Annual Meet
The El Campo Medical Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 in room 110 of the Northside Center. The meeting will be open to the public. For more information contact 332-7890 or email kimberleywcooper@gmail.com.
WEdnesday, february 17
Plate Sale Benefits School
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be selling fish fry plates on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Columbus Hall located on Armory Road in El Campo. The plates will be $10 and to-go only, plate sales will benefit St. Philip School.
annual mlk
SCHOLARSHIP
Anyone interested in donating to the Wharton County MLK Scholarships, which are given to local students of all races annually, can mail donations to: MLK SCHOLARSHIP - Vivian Wyatt or Mozelle Stephens at P.O. Box 84, Glen Flora, TX 77443.
Ongoing
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. Call 541-7493.
Manna Meals Pick-Up Only
Manna Meals is offered at no cost 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in a convenient drive-through at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth) in El Campo. Meals are prepared by members of local congregations. For information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
