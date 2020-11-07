toys FOR TOTS
collecting for local kids
Toys for Tots has begun collecting toys, monetary donations, hosting fundraisers and more. If you would like to help, contact 320-9841 or whartoncounty@toysfortots.org. Donations can be made to 332 Henson in El Campo and toys can be dropped off at the Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson.
Orders taken
for sponsored wreaths
Wreaths Across America are taking orders now for wreaths that will sponsor a fallen veteran. The wreaths are to be placed on a veteran’s grave. The deadline for orders is Monday, Nov. 23. For wreath pick up and futher information call Glenell Wenglar at 543-0374 or email wenglar@sbcglobal.net.
ANNUAL BAZAAR being
HELD VIRTUAL
ECISD’s Life Skill Classes are holding their Annual Holiday Bazaar virtually this year. The bazaar opened Nov. 4. Orders for the Nov. 19 pick up are due by Nov. 16 and orders for Dec. 17 pick up are due by Dec. 14. To see what is being offered and to order visit, http://bit.ly/2020bazaar. There will also be a QR code. For more information call 543-9051 or email drek@ecisd.org.
saturday, november 7
Short Stacks With Santa Coming
First Baptist Church of El Campo, 206 Depot, will be hosting a day of pancakes, games, face painting and more with Santa. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids under 18 and $3 off with a toy donation. Face masks must be worn, but can be removed for photos.
wednesday, november 11
Blood Drive Honors Child
A blood drive will be held 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at VonDerAu in El Campo in honor of Noah Hollingsworth. Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, visit www.giveblood.org and login to Digital Donor, enter sponsor code VDAF or contact Andy Hollingsworth at 512-626-2301.
St. Philip’s Honoring Vets
All local veterans are invited to join in on the Veterans Day Drive-by Program beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Please remain in vehicles and proceed south on Depot (from Norris Street) then turn right on Church Street. For more information, call 543-2901.
High School Honors Veterans
Louise High School Student Council will be hosting a Veterans Day program at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Louise High School Stadium. If you have any veteran pictures that you would like displayed on our veterans’ wall, please email vgaona@louiseisd.net with name, military branch and title.
ECISD Campuses Host Parade
A Veteran’s Day parade will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The start of the parade will be on Avenue I facing Hutchins Elementary. Veterans are asked to stay in their vehicles and will be recognized for their service.
THursday, november 12
Club Holds Monthly Meeting
The Wharton Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 in the O’Quinn room at the Wharton Civic Center, due to another group meeting in the lobby, please enter by the Duncan auditorium door. Sign in will be at 9:15 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Stephanie Konvicka from Hesed House will present a program on no till gardening. Masks and social distancing required. You may bring your own refreshments. Dues are $10 per year and visitors are welcome. The meeting will also be live via Facebook.
saturday, november 14
Society Holds Bake Sale
St. Procopius Altar Society will be holding a bake sale from 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 until sold out at Sablatura’s Grocery in Louise.
Chamber & CDC Host SBS
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce and City Development Corp. of El Campo will be sponsoring the upcoming Small Business Saturday. It will be held from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at the El Campo Civic Center.
ONGOING
ECISD Taking G/T Referrals
El Campo ISD is beginning the referral process for Gifted/Talented (G/T) services for the 2021-2022 school year. A general GT meeting about the district’s G/T services and an overview of the characteristics of gifted and talented students will be held virtually, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Referrals are for students K-11th grade and can me made by completing the online referral and consent form at ecisd.org/Student-Parent Information/Special Populations/Gifted and Talented Program, forms are due by Friday, December 18.
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
-----------------------
About Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voicemail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.