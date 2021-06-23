Grief Ministry Helps Those
With Loss Of A Child
A grief ministry for parents who have lost their child meets monthly at Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 6th St., in Ganado from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, call Patricia Hoelscher, 257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org. The July 13 meeting will include a reflection on how to grieve the loss of a child in a blended family.
COVID-19 Vaccines Available
The Texas Department of Health Services is administering COVID vaccinations, first and second doses, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25; Wednesday, July 7 and Friday, July 16 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Armory Road in El Campo. To schedule, visit https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/ or call 1-888-832-7067. Open to the public, an ID, payment or insurance to participate are not required.
East Mustang Creek Road Closure
The contractor will be closing FM 647 South of US 59 at East Mustang Creek starting Monday, June 21. This closure will be done to replace the existing bridge. The work is projected to take approximately 90 working days to complete pending weather.
Thursday, June 24
Chamber Blender Returns
Turning Leaf Counseling & Education Center will be hosting a Chamber Business Blender from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at 403 E. Hillje Street. Everyone is invited to attend join in for a fun evening of networking. All chamber blenders are open to the public.
Saturday, June 26
Veterans Cooking Fundraiser Dinner
The Wharton VFW Post No. 4474 is hosting a pork steak fundraiser dinner on Saturday, June 26 at the American Legion Hall in Wharton. Plates, to-go or dine-in, are $10 each. Serving starts at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until all plates are sold out. For information, call 533-0111 or 453-0488. The meal is being prepared by local veterans.
Sunday, June 27
KCs Host Barbecue Dinner
A barbecue chicken dinner is being sold, to-go only, by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 on Sunday, June 27. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. until sold out at the KC Hall on CR 406. Plates are $10 each.
Monday, June 28
Blood Drive To Help Local Man
First Baptist Church, El Campo, is hosting a blood drive in honor of Walter Rutherford from noon - 6 p.m. Monday, June 28 at the FLEC Building, 206 Depot. Appointments are preferred by calling Shawna Wied at 578-1263 or by visiting the website: www.giveblood.org to log in to Digital Donor and enter sponsor code FBC1.
Ongoing
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost with a convenient drive-thru access from 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Event Raises Funds For Cancer Patients
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion Post 251 hosts bingo games every Friday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; card sales at 6 p.m. and games being at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
