Club Collecting Sneakers
El Campo Rotarians are taking up a collection of used and new sneakers to give to a non-profit, Got Sneakers, in an effort to help those in other countries who have no shoes at all. The local club will receive $3 for each new pair of sneakers and $1 for each pair in good condition. Money will be donated to Polio Plus. Boxes are located at City Hall, the Civic Center, El Campo Leader-News and the Northside Education Center. Another box will be added to St. Philip Catholic School after the holidays. The drive will continue through January.
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Club Sells Selection of Nuts
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club is still selling a wide variety of pecans/nuts to sell, such as pecan halves, cocktail, hot & spicy, chocolate covered, honey roasted, walnuts, pistachios and much more. If interested please call Norma at 541-6356.
Leader-News
Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.