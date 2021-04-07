DEA Take Back
Program Is Back
Starting April 1 and running until April 25, the DEA Take Back Program will be accepting expired and unused medication. Please bring the medication to the police department lobby and drop inside the metal container. No aerosol, needles or vape pens. If you have any questions, call Cpl. Mark Biskup at 543-5311.
Report Property
Damage To State
If you have suffered property damage because of the winter weather event, please complete the survey at the link included, https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
Wednesday, April 7
Community Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is hosting a community blood drive 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule an appointment, contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit CommitForLife.org and use sponsor code: 5911. T-shirts will be given to donors.
Saturday, April 10
Spring Plant Sale
The Jackson County Master Gardener Association will hold its Spring Plant Sale 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday, April 10 at the Jackson County Service Building Auditorium, located at 411 N. Wells in Edna. Face masks and social distancing required. Plants and birdhouses will be available for sale. Proceeds will go toward college scholarships for careers in horticulture and the maintenance of the Texana Educational Garden. For information and early orders, call Judy Marek at 361-782-0078.
Sunday, April 11
Lodge Hosts Fundraiser
The Elks Lodge in El Campo will be holding a fundraiser meal Sunday, April 11 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. Serving begins at 11 a.m. Plates, to-go only, will be prepared by the Knights of Columbus members. For information, call 541-9443.
thursday, April 15
Second Dose Drive Thru
For the individuals that received their first dose of Pfizer on March 19 & 25, and Moderna on March 5 and 12, the second dose will be available from 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in El Campo. Please bring vaccine card, ID and insurance card.
Wednesday, April 25
Aggies To Hold Muster
The Wharton County A&M Club invites all to their Aggie Muster, Wednesday, April 21 at the Wharton County Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. Special guest speaker John Comstock, ‘03, was the last survivor pulled from the 1999 A&M bonfire. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meal and program at 6:30. Tickets and reserved tables can be purchased online at www.whartoncountyags.org/muster or by mailing a check to Robin Hensley ‘03 by April 15 to 2607 FM 961, Wharton. For information, visit https://www/whartoncountyags.org/ or on Facebook at The Wharton County A&M Club, and Robin Waters Hensley, ‘03, at wcagsMuster@gmail.com or 541-9004.
Ongoing
Registration For Summer Camp
The El Campo Museum is beginning registration for their summer camp programs. Animal Camp is going to run eight weeks on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon starting on June 9 through July 28. Science camp is going to run six weeks on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon starting June 17 through July 22. To register in advance please call 543-6855.
Sale Benefits Art Center
The El Campo Art Association has tamales and salsa for sale from now until April 2. To order, call Mae Borak 541-0911. Orders are to be picked up at the Art Center, 201 W. Monseratte.
Fundraiser Taking Orders
Wharton County Cares Fundraiser is currently taking orders for seasonal 14” Flower Plant Bowls. Pickup will be from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at United Ag in El Campo. Contact Becky Koudela at 332-1685 and Terry Rutherford at 578-1366 for orders and more information.
Tax Aide Provided By AARP Foundation
The AARP Foundation will be providing help with taxes 1 - 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from at the Manna Meals Center, 500 Foerster in El Campo. A form that can be picked up from the El Campo Branch Library must be filled out and turned in. To schedule an appointment, call 979-482-9309.
Leader-News
Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
