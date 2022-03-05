Bulletin Board

Saturday, March 5
2022 Daddy-Daughter Dance
Just Do It Now will hold their annual Daddy Daughter Dance at the Wharton Civic Center, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pictures start at 5 p.m., dance at 5:30 p.m. $20 per couple-Ticket, pre-sale by March 4. $25 per couple at the door. Call JDIN at 453-1790 or Barbie Fortenberry at 531-1975 for more information.
Tournament Supports Camp & Charities
Lions Club International Winter Doubles Tournament will be held Saturday, March 5 at the El Campo Bowling Center. Registration begins at 12 p.m. with the tournament starting at 1 p.m. For information contact 616-0126.
tuesday, March 8
Grief Ministry For Parents
Deacon Larry and Pat Hoelscher will be holding a grief ministry meeting for parents who have lost their children. The meeting will be held in the parish hall at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, located at 108 S. 6th St. in Ganado. For more information call 257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
Thursday, March 10
Annual Meeting
The 100 Club of Wharton Countywill hold its Annual Membership Meeting with 2021 Law Enforcement Awards on Thursday, March 10 at Wharton Civic Center. Social hour will be at 6 p.m. with dinner beginning at 7 p.m. For more information contact Susie Priesmeyer at 332-1915.
ONGOING
Church Holds Bible Study
First Christian Church, located at 205 W. West St. behind First Financial Bank will be holding Bible Study From March 2 - April 13. There will be a meal held from 6-6:30 p.m. and bible study from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
