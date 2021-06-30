Grief Ministry Helps Those
With Loss Of A Child
A grief ministry for parents who have lost their child meets monthly at Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 6th St., in Ganado from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, call Patricia Hoelscher, 257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org. The July 13 meeting will include a reflection on how to grieve the loss of a child in a blended family.
East Mustang Creek Road
Closure, Bridge Replaced
The contractor closed FM 647 South of US 59 at East Mustang Creek on Monday, June 21. This closure will be done to replace the existing bridge. The work is projected to take approximately 90 working days to complete, pending weather.
Wednesday, July 7
COVID-19 Vaccines Available
The Texas Department of Health Services is administering COVID vaccinations, first and second doses, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 and Friday, July 16 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Armory Road in El Campo. To schedule, visit https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/ or call 1-888-832-7067. Open to the public, an ID, payment or insurance to participate are not required.
Upcoming
100 Club Spaghetti Cook-Off Back
The 100 Club of Wharton County hosts its law enforcement spaghetti cook-off at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 15 inside the main hall at Crescent Fairgrounds. All meal tickets are $8. Call Susie Priesmeyer in El Campo at 332-1915 or most law enforcement officers for tickets. Tickets available at the door as well. Dine in or to go. Teams of law enforcers cook sauces for bragging rights and a 100 Club fundraiser.
Ongoing
Special Ed Records Available For Pick Up
The El Campo-Rice Special Education Cooperative would like to inform parents when personally identifiable information collected, maintained and used is no longer needed to provide educational services for their child. The Special Education office maintains the special education records for a minimum of seven years beyond dismissal, graduation or transfer from the district. If your child received their last special education services during the 2013-14 school year, you have the option to come by the Meadow Lane Resource Center Special Education Department, 2620 Meadow Lane in El Campo, to pick up their records. Parents will have until July 29 to pick up the records. Any records that are not picked up will be destroyed. Parents must be reminded that the records may be needed by the student or the parents for social security benefits or other purposes. The Special Education office is open 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday now through Thursday, July 29.
Event Raises Funds For Cancer Patients
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost with a convenient drive-thru access from 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion Post 251 hosts bingo games every Friday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; card sales at 6 p.m. and games being at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
