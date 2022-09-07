EL CAMPO ISD NEW CALL OUT
SYSTEM, NUMBER AVAILABLE
El Campo ISD has moved to a new call out system, if you receive a call from 501-712-2633 in Little Rock, Ark, answer and save that number on your phone to receive messages from the school district throughout the year.
thursday, september 8
Boys & Girls Gala Coming
The Boys & Girls Club of El Campo’s Great Futures Gala running from 5:30 - 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the El Campo Civic Center. Social hour 5:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m. a live auction 7:30 p.m.
Garden Fall Meeting Coming
The Wharton Garden Club will meet 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Wharton County Museum. Brunch with the meeting Jared Cullar will present a program on bees and beekeeping. If you bring a plant for a door prize or to share, please bring a plastic bag. The club meets the second Thursday of the month through June. Membership is $10.
Gardening With Gusto
The El Campo Branch Library hosts a presentation by Leon Macha 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Bring your plans and problems and Macha has the advice to grow and glow. There will be light refreshments and prizes.
tuesday, september 13
Republican Party Meeting
The Wharton County Republican Party will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Mikeska’s on U.S. 59 at 6 p.m. in the main dining room. New headquarters and signs locations to be announced.
saturday, september 17
Chapter Holds Luncheon
Comfort Wood Chapter NSDAR holds a Constitution Luncheon 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Wharton County Museum, 3615 N. Richmond Rd. in Wharton. For more contact Sarah Hudgins at 281-433-3357.
wednesday, september 21
Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 hosts a blood drive 2 -8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the KC Hall in El Campo. To schedule your appointment visit CommitFor Life.org, enter sponsor code 5911, or contact Richard Raun at 541-3775.
friday, september 24
Chamber Holds Fall Festival
The Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce holds its 15th Annual Fall Festival & BBQ Cook Off Friday and Saturday night, Sept. 23-24 at the Rice Mill Property in downtown Louise. For more information Shelly Fritz at 541-7056, or at shellyfritz@yahoo.com.
ONGOING
DONATE USED EYEGLASSES
The Lady Lions Club of El Campo accepts used eyeglasses for distribution for those in need. Drop them off at Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014 West Loop, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Keep SUpper ON THE TABLE
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every third Thursday of each month to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Publicize Your Event
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com to get your event in the paper. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome to get their information in at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify.
Bulletin Board Update
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted. For-profit listings including cook offs, fundraisers and plate sales will be posted under “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost.
