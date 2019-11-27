Thanksgiving Day
• Free Turkey Meal
Don’t have plans for Thanksgiving or spending it all alone? Join others in the El Campo community for the annual Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. To request a meal to be delivered call 979-543-5073. While the meal is free, donations are welcome.
Ongoing
• Cuero’s Christmas
in the Park
It’s the 20th year for Cuero’s Christmas in the Park event is open in the town’s municipal park now through New Year’s Day, gates open nightly at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., including holidays. Admission to this self-guided driving tour is free. Donations are accepted. There will be free hot chocolage nights from 7 - 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Dec. 5 - 26. The park is located at 201 Leonard Roy Harmon Dr.
Friday, Nov. 29
• Matagorda
Lighted Boat Parade
Take a short drive to Matagorda Friday, Nov. 29 to enjoy the lighted boat parade. There will be a chili cook-off and fireworks display all happening between 6:30 and 7 p.m. but get there early for the chili tasting, $5 fee, at 5 p.m. It all takes place at the Matagorda Harbor. Food trucks and vendors available. Entry is $5 per car.
Saturday, Nov. 30
• Support Small
Businesses
The El Campo Chamber is once again a neighborhood champion for the upcoming Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 30. Small Business Saturday is dedicated to celebrating small business and encouraging holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local. Shoppers will receive passports to be stamped at each participating business and after five stamps have been collected they will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a grand prize.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
THROUGH
MONDAY, DEC. 23
• Christmas At The Zoo
The Texas Zoo in Victoria is hosting Christmas Days and Christmas Nights in December. Days will be every weekend from Dec. 1 through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Christmas Nights will run Dec. 21 and 22 from 6 - 9 p.m. The Texas Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Every weekend leading up to Christmas will be filled with hot chocolate, candy canes, visits from Santa Claus and opportunities to get up close with some of the animal ambassadors while taking one-of-a-kind Christmas pictures. Christmas Nights at the zoo will be full of sparkling Christmas lights, animal encounters, Christmas crafts and games. Proceeds used for animal residents and the Texas Zoo.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• Shop Hop
Visit participating merchants in El Campo for holiday specials during the annual Shop Hop on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from noon until 9 p.m.and get an opportunity to win prizes. A list of merchants is available at the El Campo Chamber of Commerce.
friday, dec. 6
• Christmas Favorite
The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the Plaza Theatre stage as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play, a charming take on a family favorite, will leave no one saying “Bah Humbug!” The play will be presented on weekends, from Dec. 6 - 16. Show time on Fridays and Saturdays is 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. General admission is $15. The play is recommended for general audiences.
Friday & Saturday
Dec. 6 - 7
Holiday Festival
Winterfest, a two-day holiday festival, will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 - 7 at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Fairgrounds in Hitchcock. The festival will feature arts and craft vendors, food, Santa’s village with Mr. and Mrs Claus, snow to play in, muttin’ bustin’, movies, hay rides, kids train ride, mechanical bull, cowboy campfire, Christmas tree lighting ceremony and more. Admission is free. Some activities are free and some will require a modest fee. For information, visit www.galvestoncountyfair.com.
• Texas Fiddlers
The 5th Annual Festival of Texas Fiddling, being co-sponsored by Texas Folklife, will present all styles of Texas fiddling and all-day dancing in the historic Twin Sisters Dance Hall in Blanco on Dec. 6 - 7. The festival also features workshops, showcase concerts and a fiddle symposium sponsored by Humanities Texas. The festival is the first and only festival that brings all of the great traditions of fiddling in the state together in a truly historic Texas dance hall. From Old Time to Country, Western Swing, Cajun, Creole, Tejano to Son Huasteco. Online tickets are $20 for the two-day festival and $20 advance for the Bobby Flores dance. They can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event. Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-festival-of-texas-fiddling-dec-6th-7th-tickets-71668050067
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Main Street Market
Miracle on Main Christmas Market will be held in downtown Edna from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
• Ganado Play
Ganado Townhall Players welcomes playwright Patrick McLaughlin of Victoria as their guest director of his original play. As a robbery in a small town mini-bank goes awry, bank teller Jannelle Brewster discovers that she shares a very complicated past with the would-be robber who happens to be her high school crush and the boy who stood her up at the prom 30 years ago. As Jannelle takes her new hostage on a trip down memory lane, it becomes clear that she has unresolved issues with their past. She wants closure. She wants answers. Most of all, she wants her prom. But after 30 years and with the police closing in, Bobby can’t take her to the prom now. Or can he? The play will be at the Read Window Listening Room, 107 E. Menefee, in Ganado with show times on Saturdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 starting at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Saturday & Sunday
Dec. 7 -8
• Christmas Mall
Do all your holiday shopping in one convenient spot on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 - 8 at the El Campo Civic Center. Sponsored by the El Campo Chamber of Commerce, this annual event brings in hundreds of vendors with their specialty items. Enjoy entertainment by local groups and volunteers while you shop. The Christmas Mall is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is a small entry fee, which is good for both days.
