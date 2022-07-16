I have spent the last four decades researching scripture, visiting libraries, traveling to Christian sites and conversing with people about a simple way to explain Christianity. So much of this faith is misunderstood, misrepresented or not comprehended at all.
Globally, Christianity makes up 50 percent of the world population while, in some Christian countries, less than 40 percent of the population attend church on a regular basis.
If you ask a person, “What is a Christian” you might be surprised at how many Christians do not have a simple, understandable answer. You can ask them, “What is a church” and get a similar, confusing response.
Christianity has an answer to every problem we face, yet its answers are not applied. It can heal the soul, emotions, mind and body of any person who takes it seriously. This is no secret among Christian historians, psychologists, scientists and medical professionals. The Mayo Clinic recognizes this fact. Countless books have been published on this scientific fact.
Christianity is a religion that brings spiritual peace, truth, hope and happiness. It has been proven to do so in the workplace, marriage, family, life expectancy, mental health and emotional stability. In other words, Christians live longer, are happier, emotionally stable, smarter and more productive.
The problem is that so much of what people know about Christianity is hand-me-down knowledge.
Like the man who married a woman who cut off each end of the roast before she put it in the oven. He asked her “Why?” She replied, “That’s how my mother always did it.” He asked her mother and she said, “That’s how my mother always did it.” He asked her grandmother and she said, “I cannot tell you why my daughter and granddaughter do it, but I always did it because my baking pan was too short.”
Ask me any question about Christianity and I will give you a simple answer. It will be biblical, historical, reasonable and based on experiences of Christian people.
I look forward to hearing from you.
Rev. James L. White is an ordained minister for over 36 years and is the pastor at First Christian Church in El Campo. He holds a Masters of Psychology and a Masters of Systematic Theology, both from Southern Methodist University.
To have your question considred, please submit your inquiry to lifestyle@leader-news.com, or visit our website and submit your question using the news submission form.
