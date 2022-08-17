By Al Dubé
With 99% of Texas under drought conditions, most people’s lawns and gardens look quite crispy, and trees are showing the wear and tear of such dry, hot conditions. With some homeowners dealing with local water restrictions it’s not always easy to know how and when to water trees to keep them alive and thriving. Professionals from Texas A&M Forest Service and our local master gardener, Leon Macha, provide some guidance on helping trees survive this trying time.
The most important thing to do for your trees is to water them. This can be challenging when trying to conserve water.
“We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state,” said Karl Flocke, Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist. “At this point, we are even seeing some trees starting to die because of stress.”
Trees are dying in isolated pockets where soil is dry and not retaining water. Much of the state has seen extended periods without rain.
“Several different species are dying and declining rapidly,” said Flocke. “But generally, we are seeing the most drought-induced mortality on oaks, a few elm trees, hackberry trees and even some junipers.”
The best thing to slow mortality rates in trees is watering them, and doing so consistently. Trees, unlike cactus, do not store water for times of drought. Most of the water taken up by trees is returned to the atmosphere in a process called transpiration.
“You think about a cactus and how it’s filled with water for later use,” said Flocke. “Trees are not like that; they are not filled with water. Trees are constantly getting water from the soil and releasing it back in the atmosphere through transpiration.”
Because they don’t store water, trees need regular watering to survive. Drought conditions throughout the state means that water is a precious resource, necessary for many things other than trees. Farmers and ranchers need water to produce our food and energy producers need water for cooling power plants that provide the energy to cool us. Our trees need that cooling water too.
How can people take care of their trees while conserving water?
Well-established trees that do not show signs of heat stress do not need to be watered. Signs of stress to look for include dropping or wilting leaves, small or malformed leaves, yellowing of the leaves and browning tips of leaves.
Young trees, planted in the last few years, should be watered consistently.
It is important to prioritize the trees that you want to maintain in your landscape. Keeping shade trees alive is invaluable to maintaining lower temperatures around your home and should be the top priority for watering.
“It’s important to prioritize keeping a healthy tree canopy, especially around residential areas,” said Flocke. “Really, focusing on the trees that have significance to you for either shade, beauty or emotional meaning.”
In extreme drought, trees can survive on half the recommended water – one to two gallons per inch of trunk diameter, once a week is advised by the Forest Service.
“That recommendation is mostly true, except for the amount of water needed to be applied,” Macha said. “More water needs to be applied because not all of the water gets into the tree.”
Macha explained that, not only is the tree using the moisture provided, the dry soil surrounding the tree’s root system is incredibly dry and acts as an old ‘ink blotter’ you may remember from times past.
“Water is being drawn away from the tree’s roots, just to satisfy the surrounding soils affinity for moisture and its ability to steal it,” said Macha.
He advises that, the watering of trees must always be slow and long timed. “The hose nozzle or soaker needs to trickle for 12 to 24 hours before you move it to a new location.” To water trees efficiently they must be watered at the drip-line of the tree canopy. “That is where the most effective roots are – period,” he added.
The roots you see near the trunk and under the canopy are merely plumbing to get the moisture to the tree trunk and branches.
“We are blessed with good, deep soils. Our trees are all feeling the pain, but only a few are showing it,” Macha said, noting that “Live Oaks are durable, but Live Oaks in rocky, hill country soils are in trouble again, like they were in 2011.”
Young trees will suffer most. Those trees need to be watered slowly and away from the planting hole and trunk. “You want plentiful moisture out where you want new roots to develop. Always watering at the trunk is a fools errand,” Macha said.
He advises that, if you’re worried about a huge water bill, spend $10-$12 on a wind-up, clockwork faucet timer. They run for 2 hours and cut off. You can then move the hose and set it for another 2 hours. “Do that until Noah floats in with his ark.”
Macha also reminds everyone not to fertilize trees during drought conditions. “With our good soils our trees need little added fertility. Mostly, no more than you might apply to turf growing under the tree canopy.”
For additional information on caring for trees during drought conditions, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/afterthestorm/Drought/.
Stay informed on drought conditions in your area by visiting https://tfsfrd.tamu.edu/ForestDrought/
Leon Macha is a consulting, certified horticulturist/arborist with over 40 years of experience in our region.
