Dropping The Calf

Jeffery Hayes grips his piggin’ rope in his teeth as he prepares to drop a calf during tie down practice.

On a rainy, muddy day, the Crescent Fairground’s Johnson arena at the Fairgrounds provided a dry, safe place to practice for Las Vegas bound youngsters competing in the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship.

The Dec. 1-5 rodeo will host 840 contestants from 28 states and four Canadian provinces for barrel racing, double mugging, goat tying, breakaway roping and tie down roping.

