On a rainy, muddy day, the Crescent Fairground’s Johnson arena at the Fairgrounds provided a dry, safe place to practice for Las Vegas bound youngsters competing in the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship.
The Dec. 1-5 rodeo will host 840 contestants from 28 states and four Canadian provinces for barrel racing, double mugging, goat tying, breakaway roping and tie down roping.
Gary Ashton of Wharton drove his son Jackson Ashton and Jackson’s fellow competitor Jeffery Hayes to roping practice at the arena that wet Tuesday morning.
Eight-year-old Jackson Ashton, a student at Newgulf Elementary, has qualified to compete in the 10 and under breakaway competition. Hayes is a 12-year-old student at Iago Junior High in Boling.
Breakaway roping, developed in the western United States, has a cowboy on horseback rope a calf around the neck, but the rope “breaks away” from the saddle once the calf gets far enough away from the horse.
While the boys tightened their saddles, coiled their ropes and maneuvered their horses around the arena, Jackson’s dad closed gates behind them and walked the perimeter, checking that all other gates were secure.
“We do this every time we start practice,” Gary Ashton said, “Recently we had just started practice when we realized the calves weren’t making their way back.” The calves actually had roamed out into the parking lot, turning practice into a cattle wrangling operation.
The boys were in the saddle and ready to rope as the elder Ashton made his way to the calf pen. After working the calves into the roping chute, he gave Hayes a few instructions and let the first calf loose.
The horse and rider didn’t budge and the calf quickly got itself to the other side of the arena and out of range.
“What he’s doing right there? He’s teaching his horse to react to the rider’s commands, not just go after the calf when it pops out,” Gary Ashton said.
When the next calf popped out of the chute, there was no hesitation.
Hayes’ horse, “Lizzo” jumped at his command and, before the dust from her hooves could settle, he had roped the horse and the breakaway rope snapped, freeing the calf.
After a little more breakaway practice, senior Ashton told him to switch it up and young Ashton got a turn.
Ashton has also practiced barrel and pole racing, bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding and team calf roping.
“I like calf roping. Tie down roping, you gotta slam the calf to the ground and tie three of its legs,” Ashton said.
“We are so appreciative of what it means to be able to practice in this arena,” Gary Ashton said, adding other counties have city- or privately-owned arenas making it cost prohibitive for many young people.
“Let me tell you, if it weren’t for the (Wharton County) Youth Fair and Fairground management, these youngsters might not be where they are today,” Ashton’s dad said.
“Being on the horse, that’s my relaxing space,” said 12-year-old Hayes.
The Vegas competition offers a challenge, awards and a chance to compete for up to $50,000.
“I have a lot of trophies I’m proud of, and I’ve won about 10 saddles,” Hayes said.
The younger cowboy, Ashton, said he’s won one saddle - so far.
The eight-year-old practiced a little bit of breakaway before getting to what he really liked - tie down roping.
Throughout the practice session, the boys got advice from Gary Ashton on roping and tie-down, but on horsemanship and sportsmanship.
“I taught ag in high school, in Bay City for six years and Van Vleck for five,” Ashton said. He has also been an FFA advisor for just as long.
“This is more than just competition for young people in rodeo. This is still a way of life, like farming and ranching in this area,” he added. “We’re proud to carry on these traditions.”
As practice continued, two more trucks with horse trailers pulled up with a few more rodeo contestants hoping for greatness at the Las Vegas event.
Charlie Sohrt, a nine-year-old girl, made her way into the arena with her horse Nitro. She and her horse, also nine years old, began breakaway practice along with another young rider, Ryler Griffin.
Charlie’s dad, Jamie Sohrt, and Ryler’s dad, David Griffin, all of Alvin, visited with Gary and the young riders as they began wrangling calves, and loading them into the chute for more practice.
Sohrt, a saddle winner at last year’s Vegas Tuffest, was heading to barrel practice after her workout at the fairgrounds.
“I can’t wait for the competition,” Sohrt said.
She then maneuvered Nitro into position for the next calf out of the chute.
