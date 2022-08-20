WCJC Nursing Grads

Twenty-five students recently graduated from Wharton County Junior College's Vocational Nursing (LVN) program. Front row, from left, are Brittney Holmes of Wharton, Chelsea Lemon of Sweeny, Brittany McMillian of Hungerford, Mikayla Hildebrand of El Campo, Clarissa Valades of Wharton, Katriese Ford of Wharton, Meagan Svatek of East Bernard and Carecia Gray of Wharton. Middle row, left to right, are Jessica Reyes of Angleton, Terra Jones of Eagle Lake, Jessica McIntyre of Sugar Land, Maria Jasso of Sealy, Julia Loredo of El Campo, Dominique Garza of Rosenberg, Andrea Branch of Rosenberg and Jose Pena Jr. of Rosenberg. Back row, left to right, are Tierra Highland of San Felipe, Michael Reyes of Katy, Teresa Resendiz of Katy, Jennifer Oliver of Houston, Jon Kraker of Richmond, Summer Deloach-Rutherford of El Campo, Leonard Inyang of Sugar Land and Ifijeh Igbavboa-James of Houston. Not pictured is Ashley Chimezie of Houston.

 Contributed Photo

Twenty-five students recently graduated from the Wharton County Junior College Vocational Nursing (LVN) program.

Graduates are:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.