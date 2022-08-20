Twenty-five students recently graduated from the Wharton County Junior College Vocational Nursing (LVN) program.
Graduates are:
• Austin County – Tierra Highland of San Felipe and Mario Jasso of Sealy.
• Brazoria County – Chelsea Lemon of Sweeny and Jessica Reyes of Angleton.
• Colorado County – Terra Jones of Eagle Lake.
• Fort Bend County – Andrea Branch of Rosenberg, Dominique Garza of Rosenberg, Leonard Inyang of Sugar Land, Jon Kraker of Richmond, Jessica McIntyre of Sugar Land, Jose Pena Jr. of Rosenberg, Teresa Rescendiz of Katy and Michael Reyes of Katy.
• Harris County – Ashley Chimezie of Houston, Ifijeh Igbavboa-James of Houston and Jennifer Oliver of Houston.
• Wharton County – Summer Deloach-Rutherford of El Campo, Katriese Ford of Wharton, Carecia Gray of Wharton, Mikayla Hildebrand of El Campo, Brittney Holmes of Wharton, Julia Loredo of El Campo, Brittany McMillian of Hungerford, Meagan Svatek of East Bernard and Clarissa Valades of Wharton.
The LVN program is a certificate program that utilizes classroom and clinical instruction to prepare graduates for employment as a member of a nursing team. The program is approved by the Texas Board of Nursing (BON) and upon successful completion graduates are qualified to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). Those passing this examination and the Texas jurisprudence exam will qualify for licensure as a vocational nurse (LVN).
