Perspective. Isn’t it an interesting word?! By definition, it means a point of view. For example, my perspective on the subject of rain is “wonderful, it will cool things off and refresh everything.” I am thankful for even a quarter-inch of rain. Others might be unhappy because it makes them change their plans or they don’t like getting wet when they are out and about.
Our moods and emotions, which dictate our attitude, depend on our perspective in life. Choose to find a little sunshine in every morning and your day will be much happier. A busy lunch hour means after work you can go home and relax a few extra moments. A hectic day at work may mean a person is a little more worn out at quitting time, but for the people and children you connected with, it may be a few moments of conversation with a lonely person with few friends. A child who is insecure and shy may find joy in a few happy words and a smile from you. Let’s make the most of these last weeks of summer and spread our own kind of sunshine in the shape of a smile and kind words.
The El Campo Branch Library staff is working to bring smiles and joy to all the patrons. With July down to the last 10 days or so, there are still fun things to participate in at the library.
Thursday, July 21, the SugarLand Space Cowboys Minor League Baseball Team is sending some of their crew to the Library for a special program. Beginning at 11:30 am, the Space Cowboys will put on a presentation for children and adults in the Mayor’s Room at the Library. Come and meet their representatives, win great door prizes, and have cool fun.
Toddler Time will be offering a great opportunity for fun for all the little ones from 6 months to 5 years of age. There are 2 scheduled programs for July 20 and 27.
The last summer craft event will be held on July 22. It will be another beautiful sand art craft for children to use their imagination and creativity in a fun, productive way. The crafting fun starts when the doors open at 9:30 a.m. and continue until the crafts are all given away.
July 28 is going to be an exciting day at the Library. A special closing program, “Big Time Bubbles” is scheduled to begin at 10 am and last until noon. Parents are invited to bring lawn chairs and sit under the trees as their children frolic about in the huge mounds of foam. Bring towels to dry off our foamy little friends before they get in the car to head home. There will even be a surprise guest with cool treats for the children to enjoy.
One note of major importance for the foam party: All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Each child must have a waiver (provided by the library) signed by their parent or legal guardian and returned to the library that morning or earlier to participate in this event.
One more important reminder to all our patrons: All of the summer reading programs, Adult, Young Adult, Children, and Toddlers, end on Saturday, July 30. All reading logs must be turned in before 1 p.m. that Saturday. Even if the children and young adults are not completely finished with the whole play-board, be sure to stop in and collect all the prizes they have earned. Winners of the additional drawings will be contacted later the next week.
Summer may be drawing to a close. Teachers and children may be preparing themselves for the next 9 months of education fun. But there is still much fun and excitement available this summer. Be sure to stop by the library and participate in the fun and games.
Toddler Time and Storytime will once again be on the agenda in late August and the staff is preparing for several adult educational and entertaining presentations coming up this fall.
Have a wonderful August and don’t forget – the library always has interesting and exciting events, whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall. (Right now, my favorite season is winter!)
It’s all about perspective. There is good in every season. There is good in every day. Let’s choose to find the good. Have a great day!
