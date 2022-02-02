Nursing grads pinned

Graduates named to the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society were, In no particular order, Nimra Ahmad of Sugar Land, Emberly Benitez of Houston, Shae Blazier of Needville, Ti’ler Campbell of Richmond, Claudia Kennard of Missouri City, Isabelle Mantini of Richmond and Brittney Son of Richmond. Other graduates included Elizabeth Igwe of Richmond, Kaylin Jakubec of Houston, Raegan Kmiec of Sealy, Ana Lozano of Palacios, Baylee McGrath of Richmond, Marco Mejia of Sugar land and Ogugua Ugwuanyi of Richmond. 

 

Students from across Wharton County Junior College’s service area recently earned their Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing.

A pinning and lighting ceremony was held prior to the winter break at the Pioneer Student Center on the Wharton campus. ADN Program Director Dr. Andrea Shropshire said the graduating class will join the workforce at a critical time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“These graduates demonstrated amazing flexibility and resilience throughout the program,” Shropshire said. “They will be filling vacancies as our nation faces an even larger demand for registered nurses.”

