Students from across Wharton County Junior College’s service area recently earned their Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing.
A pinning and lighting ceremony was held prior to the winter break at the Pioneer Student Center on the Wharton campus. ADN Program Director Dr. Andrea Shropshire said the graduating class will join the workforce at a critical time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“These graduates demonstrated amazing flexibility and resilience throughout the program,” Shropshire said. “They will be filling vacancies as our nation faces an even larger demand for registered nurses.”
