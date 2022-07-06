The Wharton County Youth Fair office is reminding all 2022 participants that exhibitor sale checks are now available at the office through July 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beginning July 15, the office will be closed on Wednesdays. Also, if parents have an outstanding balance from the WCYF sale, that must be paid before checks will be released.
All freezer sale and Sale of Excellence thank you notes must be turned into the fair office. You will not be allowed to pick up your check if you have not turned them in.
The office also reminds the exhibitors and winners to write thank you notes to the sponsors of buckles, banners and class divisions. A complete list of sponsors is linked from the WCYF website www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org.
The 2023 fair dates are set for March 23 - April 1 with the BBQ Cook-Off March 17-18.
