Since my last column about lawn diseases, I have watched many more lawns attacked by Rhizoctonia solani, the fungus that attacks turf as Brown Patch.
Another form of this turf fungus has caused more noticeable bad results. This is called Large Patch. That does not sound much more threatening than Brown Patch. Neither name sounds very scientific.
Brown Patch is a problem that usually shows up as a wilting, dying or rotting area of turf in fall as night temperatures cool and moisture levels increase. If you are observant as you mow, you can readily identify the areas and it can be easily stopped if you act fast.
There are several fungicides for sale that claim to be a Brown Patch treatment. I am personally pleased with the control results I get with propiconazole. (Ferti-lome Liquid Systemic Fungicide II). I don’t mention it to advertise it. I mention it because it performs well and is on almost every garden chemical shelf in town. It is a chemical that enters the tissue of the plant being attacked. If I treat the area and a space about five feet around the Brown Patch area, in about a month the turf plants begin growing back.
I also respect propiconazole for the wide range of other plant diseases where its use is effective. A version of this product is injected into Oaks for possible protection from usually fatal Oak Wilt. In our region we are fortunate that Oak Wilt is not a wide spread problem.
Large Patch is the mostly circular zone of yellowing and dead grass with an area of new but often weak green new growth in the middle. The big difference is that a long list of very good fungicides has little effect on controlling the problem. Azoxystrobin is recognized as the technical ingredient in some of the best and most expensive fungicides.
I found that spending those dollars to seek a cure for Large Patch was mostly a waste. We even tried loosening the soil with a garden fork, allowing some organic matter into the soil area to improve moisture entry. There was little to write home about.
You might try tilling and re-sodding the area with a tolerant turf species, but success seems far away. Over time (often years), the grass will return. Avoid mowing those areas as the fungal spores are capable of being spread as fragments of grass blades.
Some see a similarity in the pattern of Fairy Ring Mushrooms, and Large Patch. There is little these two have in common. Fairy Rings display a dark green circular ring that returns to normal. Its job is to decompose organic matter in soil. There is no advantage to going out to kick the showy mushrooms over. They are natures decomposition workers who are hard at work.
There are rays of hope for the persons who demand a perfect lawn. The Texas Turf Growers and Texas A&M have spent a huge sum of money to study, breed, grow and produce a St. Augustine Grass that is resistant and tolerant to many of the problems that haunt homeowners who demand that perfect lawn.
That grass being for sale is still a few years in the future. Wait for it and save your money. It will be a worthy product and the price will reflect it.
One other turf product for the future is ‘Round-up Ready’ St Augustine. This turfgrass will enable you to spray for weedy grasses and broadleaf weeds, while not injuring the new turf selection. Wait for its introduction for sale to the public and save up your money for that one, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.