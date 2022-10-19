The title of Grand Champion was awarded to Alli Koudela (center, back row) for her pumpkin creation of Chester Cheetah with his Cheetos. Other winners of the pumpkin decorating contest are, in the 3-5-year-old age group, front row (l-r) 1st place Reese Marcaurele with an ice cream cone pumpkin, Hadley Chandler got 2nd with her princess unicorn and 3rd place was awarded to Carrie Wrobliski for her creative butterfly pumpkins. In the 6-8-year-old age group, middle row (l-r) Ansleigh Merta won 1st with her space ship display, Aubri Koudela’s adorable black poodle won 2nd and 3rd place went to Jordan Wrobliski with her butterfly. In the back row, (l-r) The 9-14 age group, Addison Koudela took 1st place with her queen of hearts pumpkin, Glorya Stephens (not present) won 2nd place with Oscar the Grouch and William Popp McManus garnered 3rd place with his hot air balloon.