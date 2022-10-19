Last week the El Campo Branch Library was filled with unicorns, witches, monsters and fun characters. The annual Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest was held and pumpkins were turned in Monday and Tuesday. Judging took place on Friday and winners were announced on Monday. Many great entries were submitted and the winning pumpkins were awesome. Contestants picked up their entries and their prizes Monday evening to enjoy their pumpkins for the rest of the season.
Judges and patrons alike remarked on how difficult judging gets each year. The creativity and skills of the youngsters grows with each contest and their ingenuity is remarkable for finding ways to transform a regular pumpkin into something fun and exciting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.