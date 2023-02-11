Savanah Stockton - Pilot Club of El Campo
Savannah Stockton, daughter of Kinnan and Susan Stockton of El Campo, was honored by the Pilot Club of El Campo as Valentine Sweetheart 2023.
Savannah Stockton, daughter of Kinnan and Susan Stockton of El Campo, was honored by the Pilot Club of El Campo as Valentine Sweetheart 2023.
Stockton is the Marketing Manager at The First State Bank and a graduate of Texas State University, 2017. She has been a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Catholic Daughters of America and in the Pilot Club for four years. She is currently the membership co-chair of the Pilot Club, after serving as membership chair.
“I was elated with amazement and joy! Pilot is filled with many incredible women, and I am deeply honored they chose me. It is such a warm feeling to be appreciated for pouring your energy and efforts into something you’re passionate about,” Stockton said about being chosen Valentine for the Pilot Club.
Stockton has made many new friendships, mentorships and memories in recent years with the Pilot Club.
“Pilot is such a great melting pot of people, and we come together with different perspectives and passions to better serve the community of El Campo. I find so much enjoyment in the social and giving elements of Pilot, it also has helped me grow and become a better version of myself,” Stockton said.
When she’s not promoting the First State Bank, serving her community or hanging out with family, Stockton travels the world, taking photos and cooking new recipes.
“I’m reading from the stack of books I’ve impulsively purchased, going to concerts and catching up with my friends. I love adventures and I seek to share joy in all that I do,” Stockton added.
Stockton is a member of the Sesame Club, currently serving as corresponding secretary and past recording secretary; Rotaract El Campo, current treasurer, past president and social chair and a Chi Omega Alumnae of Houston.
“I am rooted in my Catholic faith and currently a Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults sponsor for a dear friend,” Stockton said.
Stockton shares her home with a dog named Josie and Oliver, her cat.
Sofia Medina - Junior Catholic Daughters
Sofia Medina, the daughter of Blanca and Martin Medina Jr., was honored as Valentine Sweetheart 2023 by the Junior Catholic Daughters.
Medina has two sisters, Mariexa and Milagro, and a brother, Alex Medina.
Medina is a member of the JCDA Court 2275 of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church of El Campo. Medina is the second vice president officer.
Medina has been a member of JCDA for more than 10 years.
“I love being in JCDA because it helps me get closer to God,” Medina said.
Medina enjoys serving her community, and loves to interact with all new and old members.
Medina’s hobbies include soccer, baking, floral design and crafts.
Rose A. Saucedo - Catholic Daughters
Rose A. Saucedo is the San Roberto Bellarmine Catholic Daughter Court 2275 honoree for Valentine Sweetheart 2023.
A member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church since 1998, Saucedo enjoys helping CDA sisters in fundraising and helping with support at funerals.
“I do enjoy being in the kitchen making tacos, helping in any way possible,” Saucedo said.
Saucedo also helped the JCDA when her daughters were younger.
“Now that I have granddaughters, I enjoy helping out the Junior Catholic Daughters whenever I can,” Saucedo said.
