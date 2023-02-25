The Knights of Columbus held their annual Ladies Night on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Mikeska Banquet Room on the U.S. 59. A social hour from 6-7 p.m. was followed by a rib-eye steak dinner with all the trimmings. Traditionally, the Family of the Year and Knight of the Year are presented at this gathering.
The Family of the Year selected for 2022 is the William (Bill) Goerig Family and the Knight of Year is Cody Korenek. The Family of the Year will be entered into the State Family of the Year Contest.
The 2022 Family of the Year are not only strong in their Catholic faith, but they believe in sharing that faith with others. The Goerig family believes in serving God and in giving back to the church and community. Korenek, Knight of the Year, is a lifetime member of the Council with more than 50 years of service. He is a regular meeting attendee and assists with fund raising dinners.
Korenek and his wife are members of St. Philip’s Catholic Church. He has served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion for more than 50 years and he also ministers to shut-ins. He has worked with the RCIA program for more than 30 years, currently assists at the Blessing Cup and serves on a St. Philip’s Manna Meals team.
Korenek’s wife has a degree in music and organ and has used her talents for many years playing services at St. Philip’s Catholic Church. She has a master’s degree in Liturgy and Scripture. She is a member of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission of the Diocese of Victoria where she formerly served as director. She also assisted in planning many of the Diocesan Liturgical Liturgies, which include the ordinations of many priests in the Victoria Diocese. She is a member of the Catholic Daughters and Sunshine Ladies.
Korenek and his wife have been married for 57 years. They have four children, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. All four of their children graduated from St. Philip Catholic School and all are college graduates. Each of their families are members of Catholic churches in their home towns.
The Korenek family enjoys spending time together, especially holiday gatherings. The Knights of Columbus are honored to present the 2022 Family of the Year to the William (Bill) & Cynthia Goerig family.
