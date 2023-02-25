The Knights of Columbus held their annual Ladies Night on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Mikeska Banquet Room on the U.S. 59. A social hour from 6-7 p.m. was followed by a rib-eye steak dinner with all the trimmings. Traditionally, the Family of the Year and Knight of the Year are presented at this gathering.

The Family of the Year selected for 2022 is the William (Bill) Goerig Family and the Knight of Year is Cody Korenek.  The Family of the Year will be entered into the State Family of the Year Contest.

