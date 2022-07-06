Dogs make wonderful companions. Many people consider their dogs to be family, and they’ll do whatever it takes to get the best care for their beloved pups. The average new dog owner pays around $1,750 in ownership expenses and some residents will pay nearly $3,000 per year.
According to research by Pettable, an online service dedicated to helping people acquire Emotional Support Animal (ESA) and Psychiatric Service Dog (PSD) credentials, the average cost of owning a dog in Texas is $2,119 annually.
A breakdown of that cost of ownership considers the yearly cost of food, pet insurance, annual vet visits, vaccines and spaying or neutering the dog.
Feeding your dog
Texans typically spend $940.56 for dog food each year. Dog food comes in multiple varieties and, like human food, can range in quality and ingredients. Dogs can eat wet or dry food, and some brands even have refrigerated fresh meals. The most appropriate food for your dog will vary based on breed, activity and health. Food costs depend on the brand and where it’s bought–such as through a subscription service, delivery or from a store.
On average, Americans pay $581 per year for dog food. Premium dry dog food typically costs more per pound than traditional kibble and it may cost substantially more in smaller states with a smaller local inventory.
Generally, you should consult a veterinarian and discuss your dog’s nutritional requirements to determine the best dog food. If your dog has a health condition specialized food brands may cost more because of the premium ingredients, but some dogs may only need standard kibble to meet their nutritional requirements.
Insuring your dog
Vet visits can get expensive and pet insurance gives dog owners peace of mind and can save them money. In the United States, pet owners pay between $407-$735 per year for pet insurance, and like other insurance plans, the costs will vary depending on what the plan covers. Texans pay, on average, $499.80 for insurance. Typically, pet insurance plans can cover:
- Accidents and injuries,
- Chronic or common illnesses,
- Serious illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes,
- Hereditary conditions such as hip dysplasia, eye disorders and blood disorders,
- Testing and diagnostics,
- Procedures such as surgeries, hospitalizations, nursing care, endoscopies, and chemotherapy,
- Holistic and alternative procedures such as acupuncture, chiropractic and laser therapy,
- Vaccinations, flea/heartworm, and spay/neuter operations,
- Behavioral therapy for problems such as destructive chewing, excessive barking, and aggression.
Some plans may insure all of these examples, or you may opt only to cover a selection of services. In addition, pet insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions, grooming, food, dietary supplements, or other treatments considered non-veterinary. Nonetheless, pet insurance can potentially help with long-term vet expenses, and it may comfort owners who want to prepare for accidents or unforeseen emergencies.
Visiting the vet
Another consideration in the survey is the cost of veterinary visits. A trip to the vet may cost less than $100, or it can cost thousands depending on the service, breed and urgency. Texans pay about $57.59 for vet visits annually.
Vet visits at an after-hours animal hospital will typically charge higher rates for services, especially for complex operations like emergency surgeries or if your pup gets a hold of too much chocolate. However, routine yearly check-ups typically cost under $100 without pet insurance. Under the guidelines for responsible pet ownership, pets deserve preventive and therapeutic health care from their owners. Routine vet visits typically won’t break the bank, and they can help identify health issues that your pet doesn’t show.
Additional vet or pet care visits may include services like grooming, teeth cleanings, and heartworm and fecal tests. For most breeds, these other visits cost around $25-$75 each, and some dogs may need routine services throughout the year.
Vaccinating your dog
Dog owners can expect to pay $175-$228 for pet vaccines, and vets may recommend:
Bordetella - an optional vaccine given to dogs frequently exposed to other dogs (many daycares or kennel facilities require bordetella)
DAPP - a recommended vaccine given to puppies for distemper, adenovirus [hepatitis], parainfluenza, and parvovirus
Bivalent Influenza - an optional vaccine that can protect against kennel cough or the flu virus
Leptospirosis - an optional vaccine that can protect against bacterial infections which can cause the disease leptospirosis
Lyme Disease - an optional vaccine that can protect against infections caused by ticks.
Rabies - a required vaccine that can protect against infected animal bites.
Most of these vaccines are administered during the puppy phase, but DAPP and rabies usually require additional doses throughout your dog’s life.
Neutering or spraying your dog
Typically, it costs Americans between $265-$460 to spay/neuter their dogs. It costs Texans about $620. Not all pet owners may decide to spay/neuter, and there are a few reasons why it makes sense to leave your dog intact. For example, a dog breeder may choose to spay/neuter a few years into the dog’s life, or some owners may have concerns over the lasting health effects. However, most pet owners decide to spay/neuter and most kennels and daycares only accept spayed/neutered dogs to prevent accidental puppy litters.
Data methodology
Pettable compiled and analyzed various data sets concerning the cost of dog ownership in each state. The sources they looked at are:
Pawlicy Advisor: Average Pet Insurance Cost in 2021 by Breed, Age, & State
Banfield Pet Hospital: Price Estimator
They also looked at the cost of vet visits and vaccines for the most populated zip code in each state, according to 24/7 Wall St.
They used a combined cost of individual vaccines to get a total vaccine cost. The vaccines looked at were:
Bordetella • DAPP • Bivalent Influenza • Leptospirosis • Lyme Disease • Rabies
For states where the price estimator had no information, the costs with the average from all other states combined were substituted. The states where no information was found were: Alaska, Hawaii, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and West Virginia.
Dog food cost estimates were made using data from Pick Pet Vacuum. The monthly cost of food, divided by 12 was used to get the yearly average cost.
