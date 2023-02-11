Hermann Sons Life El Campo met on Feb. 3 at the Masonic lodge, 1901 N. Mechanic, El Campo.

Prior to the meeting, a meal of braised chicken, buttered potatoes, green beans, desserts, tea and punch was served to 24 members and guests. The meal was prepared by Dennis Wigginton, President of Hermann Sons Life El Campo.

