Hermann Sons Life El Campo met on Feb. 3 at the Masonic lodge, 1901 N. Mechanic, El Campo.
Prior to the meeting, a meal of braised chicken, buttered potatoes, green beans, desserts, tea and punch was served to 24 members and guests. The meal was prepared by Dennis Wigginton, President of Hermann Sons Life El Campo.
The meeting was called to order by Brother Wigginton. As an agent, Wigginton reported on the purpose of life insurance which is to help pay final expenses for the insurer. He told the members and guest that many don’t realize how expensive this can be for a family. Wigginton explained that the Texas Department of Insurance regulates the cost of life insurance which is based on one’s age and health. Wigginton further explained, cost of premiums are based on one’s life expectancy as well as future final expenses. If you or someone you know are interested in finding out more please contact Agent Dennis Wigginton at (832) 278-9636.
At this first meeting for 2023, Lodge Officers were installed: President Dennis Wigginton; Vice President Charles Harris; Secretary/Treasurer Cindy Witcher; Trustees Wendel Witcher, Linda Harris, Ruby Wigginton; Finance Committee, Amy Witcher, Susan Hansen, Kim Hailey; Youth/Community Coordinator Cindy Witcher; Membership Coordinator Dennis Wigginton.
Additional meetings for 2023 will be hosted at 1901 N. Mechanic in El Campo and are as follows: April 7, June 2, Aug. 4, Oct. 26 and Dec. 1. All meetings are on a Friday with the exception of October which is on a Thursday.
A motion was made by Dennis Wigginton to donate $200 to the El Campo Masonic Lodge for the use of their lodge for Hermann Sons Life El Campo meetings in 2023. Seconded by Lisa Medrano and passed by lodge members.
Membership pins for members of 50, 60, 70, 75 years will be presented at the April 7 meeting. Members receiving membership pins will be mailed a personal invitation.
Birthdays celebrated in January and February were junior members Kylynn Harris, Jan. 11; Fisher Hailey, Feb. 19 and Alyssa Medrano, Feb. 21.
The hall was decorated with red and white in honor of Valentine’s Day by member Linda Harris. Door prizes of $5 gift cards or a bag of Valentine treats were awarded to all present.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7. We are looking forward to seeing you there.
Respectfully submitted by Cindy Witcher, Secretary. Witcher can be reached at 979-578-2578.
