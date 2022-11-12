El Campo ISD celebrated veterans Friday with their third annual Veterans Day parade, drawing crowds across town.
Around 40 cars, trucks, motorcycles and military vehicles, bedecked with red, white and blue lined up at the El Campo Civic Center with small crowds of current and former servicemen decorating their cars with flags, ribbons and streamers.
The parade began there, where the assembled Ricebird Band and choir performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” and blew “Taps” before the vehicles filed off to visit the schools.
Onlookers waived red, white and blue decorated signs and flags at the passing veterans and servicemen.
Assembled attendees were excited at the parade’s return.
“I like seeing everyone out and it’s good to get the kids exposed to some of this, I was out here last year as well,” Navy veteran Ellsworth Machlan.
Machlan was one of the veterans riding in the lead car.
The parade tracked past El Campo’s schools to the cheers of the assembled students and other onlookers.
“We don’t have anyone in the parade ourselves, we just wanted to come out and honor our veterans,” said El Campo resident Cecil McLain, standing alongside his family.
School officials said they believe it’s important for schools to remember veterans’ service.
“Veterans Day is a very important day for us all. I feel that it is very important for our younger generations to continue to learn about why we celebrate Veterans Day, and why it is important to show honor and respect to the men and women who have protected our country’s freedom over the years,” parade coordinator Toya Matthews said.
