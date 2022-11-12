Old Guard, New Guard

Current and former servicemen Bryant Phan, Luiz Baez, Louis Miller, Chon Ozona, George McKelvy and Argie Limas (l-r) line up and salute as the Ricebird Band and Choir play the “Star-Spangled Banner” and blow “Taps” in honor of the third ECISD Veterans Day Parade. The parade was first conceived to during the COVID-19 pandemic and drew around 45 vehicles participating its’ first year. A similar number of decorated vehicles with veterans and serviceman driving and riding showed up to participate this year, with the vehicles wrapping around the El Campo Civic Center’s parking lot.

El Campo ISD celebrated veterans Friday with their third annual Veterans Day parade, drawing crowds across town.

Around 40 cars, trucks, motorcycles and military vehicles, bedecked with red, white and blue lined up at the El Campo Civic Center with small crowds of current and former servicemen decorating their cars with flags, ribbons and streamers.

