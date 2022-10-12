Texas Pollinator BioBlitz

With a growing season potentially 300 days long, the coastal prairie needs all the pollinators it can get, and the seventh annual Texas Pollinator BioBlitz lets you observe and identify our agricultural aides.

The BioBlitz runs from Oct. 7-23, and organizations and sites around the state will be hosting a variety of events to get people outdoors to observe pollinators of all types in yards, natural areas, gardens, parks and community centers. You don’t have to visit a particular site to participate; your very own yard or green space will do.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.